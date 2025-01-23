This award season cycle has featured an unusually stacked race for Best Actress, as contenders like Mikey Madison in Anora, Fernanda Torres in I’m Still Here, and Demi Moore in The Substance all received first-time nominations that are worthy of praise. A film like Hard Truths was always going to face an uphill battle standing up against the top contenders; it is a very tiny film, released by the relatively small distributor Bleecker Street, and tackles serious topics about depression and anxiety that viewers may not want to reckon with. It’s still shocking that Mike Leigh has never won an Academy Award, and deeply disappointing that he did not break into the races for Best Original Screenplay or Best Director for Hard Truths. However, the Academy Awards’ inability to recognize the masterful performance by Marianne Jean-Baptiste is an egregious snub, as her work in Hard Truths is by far the bravest, most affecting of her entire career.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste Does Career-Defining Work in ‘Hard Truths'