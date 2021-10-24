Apple’s newest original film has rounded out its cast as it goes into production. Deadline reports that Maribel Verdú and Sophie Okonedo have joined the cast of Raymond and Ray alongside Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke, the story of two estranged half-brothers living in the shadow of their unloving father.

Directed by Rodrigo García, the film is set to follow the titular characters (McGregor and Hawke, respectively), as they cope with the death of their father and see the grieving process as an opportunity to reinvent themselves, having escaped the shadow they’ve lived under their entire lives. Verdú joins the cast as Lucia, partner and caretaker to the mens’ father who has the “innate strength and alluring personality [to] mend the broken family in the wake of the father’s death”, while Okonedo is set to play Kiera, a nurse and source of comfort to Raymond and Ray’s father at the end of his life.

Verdú joins Raymond and Ray on the heels of filming The Flash, in which she stars as Nora Allen, mother of titular superhero Barry Allen. Oscar nominee Okonedo boards the project alongside her work in the upcoming The Wheel of Time, as well as a starring role in next year’s Death on the Nile, alongside Kenneth Branagh and Gal Gadot.

Raymond and Ray joins an Apple Original Films lineup that includes the recent hit CODA, as well as the upcoming projects Killers of the Flower Moon from Martin Scorcese, Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, and A24’s Sharper, starring and produced by Julianne Moore.

The film is produced by Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón, as well as Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, who produce through Mockingbird Pictures. Also serving as executive producers are Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer. Production is currently underway on Raymond and Ray in Virginia, though no release date has been announced.

