The dresses are big, but the drama is even bigger in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek for the second episode of Marie Antoinette’s sophomore season. After keeping those of us across the pond in the United States waiting a full two years, the series has returned to PBS with more twists and turns than the famed and long-gone Labyrinth of Versailles. If you thought the first season was loaded with edge-of-your-seat moments and famous names throughout history, the next set of episodes promises to deliver on that tenfold as the titular Queen makes a name for herself as the last Queen of France.

In our exclusive first look, Marie Antoinette (Emily Schüle) can be seen walking outside of Versailles with her attendants surrounding her. Together, they chat about an upcoming play, and Marie seeks to get some tea (of the gossip variety) from Saint-Georges (Yoli Fuller) about his new life away at the Palais-Royale. As they make their way to their destination, the rest of the group moves along, but Yolande (Liah O’Prey) and Laballe (Jasmine Blackborow) stay behind to exchange barbs with one another. Yolande is attempting to push Labelle out of the game of chess — as she refers to it — but Labelle promises her that the Queen will cast her aside just as was done to her.

Initially set up to be a limited series that would follow the third and final season of Versailles, Marie Antoinette quickly became something much larger for the BBC. Created by Deborah Davis, the intention behind the series was to follow the famed Queen through her young marriage to the end of her life during the French Revolution. Historical period pieces are Davis’ bread and butter, as the creative was the screenplay writer behind Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite, which earned the scribe an Academy Award nomination and won her a BAFTA award.

What Can Audiences Expect From Season 2 of ‘Marie Antoinette’?

With the early years of Marie Antoinette’s life now in the rearview mirror, the second season will see her fully come into her own and try to leave her mark on France’s political circle — much to the chagrin of her husband, King Louis XVI (Louis Cunningham) and his advisors. Outside the decadent dinners, fancy concerts, and theatrical productions that are happening in and around Versailles, the rest of the country has plunged into poverty — a problem that will quickly get out of hand and eventually spell out ruin for royals everywhere.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek of the second episode of Marie Antoinette’s sophomore season above.