In about a month, the historical drama Marie Antoinette will return for another run, almost two years after its launch on PBS. Created by Deborah Davis, the series premiered on PBS in March 2023, and after a long wait, the network announced via TV Insider that its next season will air on Sunday, March 23, at 10/9c. This also comes nearly a year after filming wrapped in April 2024.

Similar to Season 1 of Marie Antoinette, Season 2 will have eight episodes, which will end on Sunday, May 11, 2025, with “The End of the Beginning” episode. Fans may expect the episodes to lead up to Marie and Louis’ deaths in the French Revolution, but they’ll have to be patient until the show returns.

Meanwhile, for those eager for a third season of the period drama, it remains unknown if there will be one; however, an Instagram post from series star Roxane Duran in January 2024 hinted that Season 2 could be the last. “Can’t wait to end this beautiful ride with you on season 2!” she said of her costar, Jack Archer. “Let’s rule the last month.” Emilia Schüle is set to return as the title character, Marie Antoinette, in the new season, and Louis Cunningham reprises his role as Louis XVI. They are joined by Jack Archer as Provence and Oscar Lesage as cousin Chartres alongside Interview With the Vampire Season 2’s Roxane Duran (Josephine), Jasmine Blackborow (Lamballe), Liah O’Prey (Yolande), Crystal Shepherd-Cross (Adélaīde), Caroline Piette (Victoire), and Martijn Lakemeier (Axel von Fersen), among others.

The Royal Couple Faces Challenges in ‘Marie Antoinette’ Season 2

In the first season of Marie Antoinette, viewers witnessed the eponymous character’s journey, starting with her arrival in Versailles. She struggled to get used to French customs and to connect with her new family and husband, Louis, but eventually, the married couple began to get along. The season then ends with the death of Marie’s mother, causing a major shift. As for what to expect in the next season, here’s its official logline:

“Marie Antoinette Season 2 sees Antoinette and Louis facing unprecedented challenges at the height of their power. As financial crises loom across the nation and political rivalries intensify, the royal couple must navigate an increasingly hostile court and a changing France. From Versailles to the Palais Royal, the seeds of a revolution began to take root, threatening the very foundations of France’s long-standing monarchy.”

Marie Antoinette Season 2 premieres on Sunday, March 23 at 10/9c on PBS.