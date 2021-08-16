It has been nearly three years since we welcomed Marie Kondo into our homes and hearts with Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, and now she's back with a brand new Netflix series, Sparking Joy, which drops all three episodes on August 31. The streamer has also released a new trailer and poster that teases Kondo's return for more organizing adventures.

In 2019, Kondo, creator of the KonMari method of organization, sparked a renaissance of sorts with her approach to reducing clutter in our homes. After its release, the Netflix series led to increased donations at charity shops as viewers decided whether or not their material possessions 'sparked joy' in their lives.

In this three-episode series, Kondo takes those life-changing methods that she introduced to us in Tidying Up and shares them with three deserving businesses, helping them organize their workplaces. The episodes also include the emotional tidying up of one of the employees' lives, not just at work or at home, but in their relationships and personal life. It's safe to say that tears will be involved.

Her methods of helping people spark joy in their homes have a transformational aspect in the most surprising and emotional ways. The new series will also give a glimpse at Marie's home life, introducing viewers to her family and providing them with a first-hand look into how she keeps her own daily life neat and tidy.

Rachelle Mendez serves as the showrunner and executive producer for Sparking Joy, with Marie Kondo and Takumi Kawahara executive producing for KonMarie Media Inc. and ​​Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe, Nan Strait, and Grace Lee-Toumanidis executive producing for Alfred Street.

Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo starts streaming on August 31. Check out the new trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo:

Global organization icon and author Marie Kondo is back in the new Netflix series, Sparking Joy. Marie has been helping people spark joy in their homes while transforming their lives in surprising and emotional ways. In this three episode series, Marie takes it a step further by using her life changing method to help three deserving businesses organize their workplace along with an emotional tidy up of one employee's life whether it's in the home, work, personal life and/or relationships. Viewers will also step into Marie’s home to meet her family and get a glimpse into how she tidies up her daily life!

