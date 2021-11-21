Per Deadline, Bound Entertainment, the production company behind Apple TV+'s Dr. Brain, will be adapting the highly successful YA novel Legend from author Marie Lu. The Seoul and Los Angeles-based production company has tapped Lindsay Sturman to executive produce and help adapt the novel.

Legend is a best-selling novel, that has sold 3 million copies worldwide and is the first of a trilogy of books that were originally published ten years ago. The novel is set in a futuristic world where the free western United States has been replaced by a Republic, a new nation that is perpetually at war with its neighbors. The story is told from the perspective of eighteen-year-old Day who lives on the streets, who is listed as the country's most wanted criminal. Day crosses paths with June, an eighteen-year-old prodigy who is being groomed by the Republic's highest military circles, as Day becomes the main suspect in a high-profile murder investigation.

Lu is said to be developing the series with Sturman, and assisting in writing the pilot as well. Bound Entertainment's own Samuel Yeuju Ha and Jamie Lai are also set to executive produce.

Image via Putnam Juvenile

RELATED: From ‘The Shop Around the Corner’ to ‘You’ve Got Mail’: Evolution of an Adaptation

Ha, who is the found and CEO of Bound, released a statement saying:

“Lu and Sturman’s creative vision, talent, and ambition for the project aligns with our mission to foster and push forward stories featuring and from diverse creators. Bound Entertainment is excited to work with the pair to realize the massive potential within Legend and bring this long-awaited story to its fans and viewers around the world."

In the same press release, Lu expressed her excitement for the partnership saying that from the moment she "spoke with Lindsay and to Samuel and Jamie at Bound Entertainment, I knew Legend was going to be in good hands. I'm deeply honored to be working with a team that not only understands the core of the Legend world but have brought me into the process of its adaptation."

Bound Entertainments' current offering Dr. Brain isn't a far cry from Legend, as it is a mystery thriller centering on a brilliant scientist Sewon (Lee Sun-Kyun) who has suffered a personal tragedy and is desperate to uncover what happened to his family. To do so, he conducts "brain syncs" with dead bodies to access their memories for clues.

There is no word on when Legend will start production. Dr. Brain is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

'Arcane' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Katie Leung will all return to reprise their voice roles.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email