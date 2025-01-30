It can be argued that Marilyn Monroe was never really appreciated in her time, noted almost exclusively for her stunning looks. However, she was a talented actress with a talent for comedy — as seen in Some Like it Hot, and for drama — as in The Misfits. However, before the release of Niagara, the film that took her career to a new level, Monroe played a disturbed babysitter in the thriller Don't Bother to Knock, demonstrating her range. The film and Monroe's performance were largely unappreciated in reviews at the time of release. However, the movie has since been reevaluated as a masterpiece, with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, thanks to Monroe herself.

Something's Not Quite Right With the Babysitter in 'Don't Bother to Knock'

Peter (Jim Backus) and Ruth Jones (Lurene Tuttle) are in need of a babysitter for their daughter, Bunny (Donna Corcoran), when Eddie (Elisha Cook, Jr.), the elevator operator in New York's McKinley Hotel, has the solution: his niece, Nell Forbes (Marilyn Monroe). After the Joneses head to their banquet downstairs, Nell puts Bunny to bed, and then proceeds to try on Ruth's negligee, jewelry, perfume and lipstick. When Eddie checks in, he is rightly appalled by Nell's actions, and orders her to take them off, telling her she can have such things for herself if she would only get over her boyfriend, a pilot who was killed in an accident, and find someone new. But after Eddie leaves, Nell puts them back on and invites Jed (Richard Widmark), a newly single pilot who has been eyeing her, over.

While sharing a bottle of whiskey, Nell lies and tells Jed that she's a wealthy globe-trotter. After he reveals he's a pilot, she tells him about her lost boyfriend. Bunny, however, comes out of her room and pops Nell's ruse, infuriating Nell who then shakes her violently and orders her back to bed, threatening her. It's a little too much for Jed, who realizes he wants his ex, Lyn (Anne Bancroft), back. Nell begs him to stay, and in the process reveals the scars she has from slashing her wrists following the death of her boyfriend. It rapidly goes downhill from there, with Bunny being bound and gagged by Nell, and Nell in full delusion, believing Jed to be her dead boyfriend.

'Don't Bother to Knock' Tackles Mental Health Sensitively