Born Norma Jeane Mortenson, the iconic Hollywood superstar Marilyn Monroe, known for her "blonde bombshell" roles, has quickly become one of the most popular symbols of Hollywood's golden age. The highest-paid actress for a decade, Mornoe has captivated audiences across the globe for decades, with her enduring legacy as a cultural icon standing the test of time.

Beyond her stunning looks and charisma, Monroe has showcased comedic brilliance and even a knack for dramatic performances. Proving that she was more than just a pretty face and an unmatched on-screen presence, the star has graced viewers with a wide range of performances, which range from musicals to gripping dramas. From Don't Bother to Knock to Some Like It Hot, we look back at the best Marilyn Monroe movies that have helped cement her status as a Hollywood legend and rank them, taking the star's performance and the movie's quality into consideration.

10 'Don't Bother to Knock' (1952)

Directed by Roy Ward Baker

Image via 20th Century Studios

Set almost entirely in a hotel, Roy Ward Baker's Don't Bother to Knock is an essential film noir thriller following an airline pilot (Richard Widmark), who, after being dumped by his girlfriend (Anne Bancroft), pursues a troubled babysitter (Monroe) in his hotel and gradually realizes she is dangerous.

This gripping adaptation of Charlotte Armostrong's novel endures as a standout feature in Marilyn Monroe's career, mainly because it helped the star depart from her typical "blonde bombshell" roles. In Don't Bother to Knock, Monroe showcases her range as a dramatic actress as she steps into the shoes of a more three-dimensional and layered character. Although it did gather mixed reviews upon its release and wasn't that successful at the box office, the film has since earned its place as a landmark among Monroe's works, with her portrayal now celebrated as ahead-of-its-time and paving the way for Hollywood to consider the star as more than just a sex symbol.

Don't Bother to Knock Release Date July 18, 1952 Cast Marilyn Monroe , Richard Widmark , Anne Bancroft , Donna Corcoran , Jeanne Cagney , Lurene Tuttle , Elisha Cook Jr. , Jim Backus , Verna Felton , Willis Bouchey , Don Beddoe , Harry Bartell , Gloria Blondell , John Call , Dick Cogan , Charles J. Conrad , Tom Daly , Elizabeth Flournoy , Bess Flowers , Charles Flynn , Robert Foulk , Grace Hayle , Marjorie Holliday , David McMahon , Eda Reiss Merin Runtime 76 minutes Expand

Rent on Apple TV

9 'The Prince and the Showgirl' (1957)

Directed by Laurence Olivier

Image via Warner Bros.

Produced by Monroe's own company, The Prince and the Showgirl holds a special place in the star's filmography as Monroe puts her comedic talents on show. Laurence Oliver's romantic comedy starring Monroe and Oliver himself in the lead roles centers around an American showgirl who becomes entangled in political intrigue when the Prince Regent of a foreign country attempts to seduce her.

Despite the behind-the-scenes drama — marked by fiery clashes between Monroe and Olivier, with the latter famously disapproving of the star's method acting process and even going as far as to make a sexist remark — both leads were great in their respective roles, and their chemistry added to the film's romantic tension. While it wasn't a box office hit, The Prince and the Showgirl is still an underrated essential that has earned its place as a Marilyn Monroe cinematic gem over the years, with the movie star's performance being a huge standout.

The Prince and the Showgirl Release Date June 13, 1957 Cast Laurence Olivier , Marilyn Monroe , Sybil Thorndike , Richard Wattis , Jeremy Spenser , David Horne , Harold Goodwin , Gladys Henson , Jean Kent , Charles Victor , Daphne Anderson , Vera Day , Gillian Owen , Esmond Knight , Paul Hardwick , Rosamund Greenwood , Andreas Malandrinos , Margot Lister , Aubrey Dexter , Maxine Audley , Dennis Edwards , Paul Beradi , Carole Gray , Aileen Lewis , Dido Plumb Runtime 115 minutes Expand

Rent on Apple TV

8 'The Asphalt Jungle' (1950)

Directed by John Huston

Image via MGM Studios

Combining the heist and crime genres with thriller and drama, this John Huston is a touchstone in the film noir category, often celebrated for its realism and strong ensemble cast. The story chronicles a major heist that, despite going off as planned, goes down the drain when bad luck and solid police work cause everything to unravel.

Those who enjoy intense films with a documentary-like approach are probably going to appreciate sitting through Huston's The Asphalt Jungle, with its script and the messages it sends on greed, loyalty, and betrayal resonating with worldwide audiences. On top of Huston's brilliant direction, the 1950 picture benefits from beautiful cinematography and a talented ensemble cast that delivers amazing performances. Although she appears in just a handful of scenes, Monroe stuns as Angela Phinlay, putting her dramatic skills on show, and offering audiences an early glimpse of her dramatic prowess as the first sign of her potential and rise to stardom.

The Asphalt Jungle Release Date May 12, 1950 Cast Sterling Hayden , Louis Calhern , Sam Jaffe , Jean Hagen , James Whitmore , John McIntire , Marc Lawrence , Barry Kelley , Anthony Caruso , Marilyn Monroe , Teresa Celli , William Wee Willie Davis , Dorothy Tree , Brad Dexter , John Maxwell Runtime 112 Minutes Expand

Rent on Amazon

7 'All About Eve' (1950)

Directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Image via 20th Century-Fox

The Joseph L. Mankiewicz showbiz drama, based on a magazine story — Mary Orr's 1946 Cosmopolitan tale "The Wisdom of Eve" — centers around a seemingly shy but secretly ruthless ingénue who insinuates herself into the lives of an aging Broadway star and her circle of theater friends. Starring the iconic Bette Davis alongside Anne Baxter, George Sanders, and Celeste Holm.

A critical and commercial triumph that shattered Oscar records, All About Eve still holds the achievement for the most number of actresses nominated for an Academy Award in a year. The Best Picture winner entertains with a sharp and thoughtful critique of fame and aging, with its brilliant script delivering sharp one-liners and a good dose of wit. Although Monroe's screen time is limited, she shines when bringing the manipulative aspiring actress Miss Casswell to life. Her role still plays a crucial part in cementing her as more than just a glamorous starlet, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

All About Eve Release Date October 6, 1950 Cast Bette Davis , Anne Baxter , George Sanders , Celeste Holm , Gary Merrill , Hugh Marlowe Runtime 138 minutes

Rent on Apple TV

6 'How to Marry a Millionaire' (1953)

Directed by Jean Negulesco

Image via 20th Century Fox

Starring the legendary trio of Monroe, Betty Grable, and Lauren Bacall in the lead roles, How to Marry a Millionaire is an iconic screwball comedy by Jean Negulesco following three women who set out to find eligible millionaires to marry, only to find true love in the process.

Met with positive reviews from the beginning, and becoming a box office success, this 1953 feature has rightfully earned its place among Monroe's shining filmography, remaining a quintessential example of 1950s Hollywood where glamour dominates the screen. Elevated by its dazzling visual style and beautiful use of color and fashion, How to Marry a Millionaire is an energetic and fun watch that features one of the star's most memorable performances: Monroe delivers is effortlessly funny and charming as Pola, a beautiful but near-sighted model whose irresistible charisma and comedic timing captivates audiences from start to finish.

How to Marry a Millionaire Release Date October 29, 1953 Cast Marilyn Monroe , Lauren Bacall , Betty Grable , David Wayne , Rory Calhoun , Cameron Mitchell , Alexander D'Arcy , Fred Clark Runtime 95 Minutes

Rent on Apple TV

5 'Niagara' (1953)

Directed by Henry Hathaway

Image via 20th Century Studios

Blending suspense, drama, and noir while set against the alluring backdrop of the iconic waterfall, Niagara is one of Henry Hathaway's finest achievements. Its plot centers around the shimmering tension between one wife and her husband in one of the two couples visiting Niagara Falls.

This beautifully shot 1953 atmospheric thriller, which sheds light on themes of betrayal, passion, and even murder in a compelling way, was a commercial success partly because of Monroe's magnetic presence, drawing many viewers to movie theaters following its release. In the film, the iconic star shines as a three-dimensional sultry, and manipulative woman trapped in a loveless marriage; in a departure from her usual "blonde bombshell" roles, Monroe proves to be far from just a glamorous figure, perfectly embodying a struggling and vulnerable character.

Niagara Release Date January 26, 1953 Cast Joseph Cotten , Marilyn Monroe , Jean Peters , Max Showalter , Denis O'Dea , Richard Allan , Don Wilson , Lurene Tuttle , Russell Collins , Will Wright , Minerva Urecal , Harry Carey, Jr. , Henry Beckman , Bill Coontz , Robert Ellis , Neil Fitzgerald , Gloria Gordon , George Ives , Arch Johnson , Lester Matthews , Sean McClory , Patrick O'Moore , Tom Reynolds , Willard Sage , Bert Stevens Runtime 92 minutes Expand

Watch on Hoopla

4 'The Seven Year Itch' (1955)

Directed by Billy Wilder

Image via 20th Century Studios

Directed by the one and only Billy Wilder, this 1955 screwball comedy is definitely one of Monroe's most recognizable and iconic classic films. Centering around Tom Ewell's Richard Sherman, a faithful husband undergoing a midlife crisis with an overactive imagination who is tempted by a beautiful neighbor, it helped solidify Monroe's place as one of Hollywood's most legendary stars.

The Seven Year Itch is more than just a playful and highly entertaining picture that perfectly adapts George Axelrod's play — at its core, it is a cinematic treasure that helped cement Monroe's status as the ultimate sex symbol (with that one dress scene enduring as highly influential), remaining one of her most beloved films. The star brings to life the textbook "girl next door," a character who is equally innocent and irresistible. Under the iconic filmmaker's direction, Monroe blends humor and sensuality in a captivating way. Like other of her comedy efforts, Wilder's movie emphasizes Monroe's comedic timing, with effortlessly charming and funny lines becoming unforgettable moments in cinema history.

The Seven Year Itch Release Date June 3, 1955 Cast Marilyn Monroe , Tom Ewell , Evelyn Keyes , Sonny Tufts , Robert Strauss , Oskar Homolka , Marguerite Chapman , Victor Moore , Donald MacBride , Carolyn Jones , Dolores Rosedale , Kathleen Freeman , Doro Merande , Ron Nyman , Tom Nolan , Ralph Littlefield , Dorothy Ford , William H. O'Brien , Steven Benson Runtime 104 minutes Expand

Watch on Hoopla

3 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' (1953)

Directed by Howard Hawks

Image via 20th Century Studios.

Howard Hawks' iconic 1953 picture follows showgirls Lorelai Lee and Dorothy Shaw, played to perfection by the iconic duo of Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell, one of Hollywood's most enduring friendships, as they travel to Paris while being pursued by a private detective, an enamored old man, and many other doting admirers.

For fans of dazzling technicolor, the box office smash Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is a quintessential Marilyn Monroe that delights and captivates, delivering what it promises. Its vibrant visual style combined with the engaging story makes for a wonderful time in front of the screen, especially considering that it balances comedy, romance, and musical spectacle flawlessly. Monroe is an undeniable standout in the movie — she shines through and through as the endearing showgirl, particularly during the legendary "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" number, complete with a hot pink gown that remains one of cinema's most iconic garments.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 14, 1953 Cast Jane Russell , Marilyn Monroe , Charles Coburn , Elliott Reid , Tommy Noonan , George Winslow Rating Runtime 91 minutes

2 'The Misfits' (1961)

Directed by John Huston

Image via United Artists

Officially the last Marilyn Monroe movie to hit the big screens, John Huston's The Misfits is a neo-Western romantic drama centering around a divorcée who falls for an over-the-hill cowboy struggling to maintain his romantically independent lifestyle. Monroe stars opposite the charming and talented old Hollywood icon Clark Gable.

Tackling universal themes of loneliness and isolation, The Misfits stands as a poignant drama in Monroe's filmography, departing from the glamour and polish of her earlier works and embracing a more naturalistic tone. As one of her final completed efforts (as well as Gable's, who passed a few months before the premiere), it feels especially significant, capturing a side of the movie star not frequently seen on the screen. Despite not being a hit upon its release, The Misfits eventually became a beloved movie, with critics and audiences alike praising Monroe's performance as one of her most mature and heartfelt.