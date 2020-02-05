Marilyn Monroe Fever Continues to Sweep Hollywood with New TV Series in the Works

Believe it or not, a new television series about the late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe is in the works. This is only the most recent Monroe-focused project to come on our radar in recent years. In March 2019, we learned of Ana de Armas‘ casting in Andrew Dominik‘s Blonde, a movie about Monroe which is currently in production.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed a new television series about Monroe’s final months is in the works. The project comes from 101 Studios, the company behind the Kevin Costner-led series Yellowstone, and U.K. outfit Seven Seas Films. Per THR, the in-the-works series will “chronicle the turbulent final months of Monroe’s life, leading up to her death in 1962. It will follow her at a time when she found herself caught between warring factions of the Mafia, the Kennedy political dynasty and the Hollywood elite, including her dealings with Peter Lawford, who’s believed to be the last person to speak to Monroe before her death Aug. 5, 1962.” Since it’s still early days on this project, we still don’t know if or where it will find a home or when it will be released. That said, it’s highly likely it will get a pick-up based on the subject matter; who doesn’t want more Monroe?

This Monroe-focused project also has the unique feature of being endorsed by the company who owns Monroe’s estate, Authentic Brands Group. The company’s VP of Brand, Katie Jones, said in a statement,

“Marilyn Monroe is an enigmatic icon whose multifaceted life continues to inspire and intrigue us. She was a trailblazer who forged her own path, during a time when women’s voices were often ignored and silenced. It is the perfect time to tell her iconic story as the challenges she faced are still prevalent in women’s lives today.”

The highs and lows of Monroe’s life have become the stuff of legend since her passing at the age of 36 in 1962. Among the biggest and most recent attempts to bring Monroe’s inner world to the big screen was the 2011 film My Week With Marilyn starring Michelle Williams as a 1957 version of the star. Monroe’s life has also been captured in made-for-TV movies like 2015’s The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe with Kelli Garner as Monroe and in the early ’00s biopic Blonde (yes, it’s the same title as Dominik’s project) starring Poppy Montgomery.