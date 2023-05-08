Marilyn Monroe starred in only one western throughout her lengthy, prolific career: a much-forgotten and overlooked film called River of No Return. Though The Misfits, Monroe’s final film, has touches of the Western genre, it better serves as a deconstruction of the genre and can’t really be considered. River of No Return, on the other hand, plays all the notes a Western film in the ’50s would be expected to: there’s heroism, danger, gunplay, thrills, and scenery of a beautiful American landscape. Helmed by the great Otto Preminger (The Man with the Golden Arm, Anatomy of a Murder), the film places Monroe on a top-billing along with Robert Mitchum and centers on a white-knuckle ride on a river raft.

What Is 'River of No Return' About?

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Somewhere in Northwestern 19th Century America, a widower named Matt (Mitchum) finishes a prison stint for murder and sets off in search of his nine-year-old son (Tommy Rettig). He finds the boy, Mark, in the care of a charming singer named Kay (Monroe) and takes him home to begin a life together. Meanwhile, Kay’s fiancé Harry (Rory Calhoun) cons a deed for a gold mine out of a local gambler and aims to set out into the city to have the deed filed. Eventually, Harry steals Matt’s rifle and horse, leaves Kay behind, and sets off for the city. Matt, Mark, and Kay set off together on a river raft in pursuit of the thief, and so the story is set into motion. Over the next 90-ish minutes, the film hits a plethora of Western tropes while staying close to the novel concept of the “river raft western."

'River of No Return' Is Not a Perfect Movie

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Let’s just get it out of the way right now: River of No Return is not a great film. It’s not a bad film by any means — there’s plenty here to cherish — but it’s certainly no masterpiece of the genre. This isn’t to say that it isn’t entirely worth your time. It is. That’s largely due to Monroe’s endlessly captivating presence, which rescues the film from being a largely dismissible entry amongst the superior pictures from the same era and genre (i.e. High Noon, The Searchers). Yes, thanks to Monroe, the movie has a genuinely interesting character to root for, one with the sort of charm, charisma, and wit that could be expected from one of her characters.

Even with two heavy hitters like Mitchum and Preminger on board, Monroe remains the strongest link by a long shot. Mitchum plays it fine enough, talking with a swaggering bravado infused with the emotional detachment and grittiness that makes him feel very much like a John Wayne protagonist. Rarely, though, does Mitchum ever meet Monroe’s level. Instead, he scowls his line with a distant aloofness and throws himself headfirst into danger without expressing a moment’s fear. Mitchum tends to have that sort of gratifying presence that makes him, at worst, a consistently valuable leading man. Here, even if he’s never great (he would be in Night of the Hunter in the following year), he passes adequately.

Marilyn Monroe Is What Makes 'River of No Return' Worth Watching

Image Via 20th Century Fox

It’s Monroe, though, that truly deserves the top billing in River of No Return. It’s her that makes this picture as memorable as it is. Even if the character isn’t particularly well-written, considering that her motivations often feel aimless while good-natured, Monroe breathes life into the role. She walks around with her Rapunzelesque blonde hair and her blue jeans, and she croons her lines with a breathy vulnerability that pulls you in. She sings a short setlist of musical numbers (for which Monroe did her own singing), guitar in hand, and reminds us time and time again that her gargantuan level of fame is very much deserved. When she’s not singing, she’s extracting sympathy through her fluttering eyelashes and wounded vulnerability or giving zingy little punchlines that show her knack for comedic timing. When asked by Mark how old she is, Kay retorts, “that’s no question to ask a lady...not that I’m a lady.” Here is an actress near the pinnacle of her fame, exuding an effortless charisma that only a capital “M” Movie Star could. It’s less so about how good the role is and more about who is playing it. And when that who happens to be Marilyn Monroe, well, you’ll surely be paying attention.

'River of No Return' Has Beautiful Cinematography But Problematic Tropes

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Though being a fan of Marilyn Monroe and her effervescent charm certainly aids in enjoying River of No Return, it isn’t a requirement. The second-strongest element of the picture behind Monroe's performance is the lush, wide-framed cinemascope photography from Joseph LaShelle. The landscape of the American Northwest is captured in gorgeous technicolor cinematography that highlights the natural beauty of the countryside. Sprawling mountain ranges sprout up in the background like sleeping giants, the titular river meanwhile passing through the foreground in a shimmering, untouchable hue of blue. At times, it feels like a travelogue of sorts, one that can remind the audience of the beautiful natural world that exists in such close proximity to our own. Hidden in this silly little movie is a genuinely inspiring depiction of one of America’s most beautiful regions.

It’s important to note that River of No Return is expectedly a product of its time, and it consequently features some poorly aged scenes and plot points that are capable of opening up an important discourse about the portrayal of history in entertainment. It being a ‘50s western, River of No Return is rife with scenes where indigenous archers appear from nowhere to attack the trio, and they’re quickly killed off like nameless, faceless villains. In a later scene, Matt forces a physical advance on Kay, and after much resistance, he’s able to wrestle her to the ground to continue his forceful necking. It’s a scene that, when viewed in a modern setting, paints Mitchum’s character to be far more villainous than heroic.

When it comes down to the basics, though, River of No Return is best when it puts Monroe at the center with the majestic Northwest country sprawling about in the background. All the other plot beats — a mountain lion attacking Mitchum, a group of knife-wielding wanderers coming in to thieve some fresh meat, the river raft damn near crashing into a million little splinters for the nth time — seem to fizzle off into nothing. When we see Marilyn Monroe sitting out on a charred-up tree stump, plucking a guitar and warbling a nice tune about woodland critters, her thick blonde locks cascading down to her waist, an ancient mountain range rising up from nothing like some divine beast, it feels like something much greater than anything anywhere else in the film. It feels like a movie as movies should be: glamorous, majestic, and larger than life.