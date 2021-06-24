The world has been healing from the pandemic, and human bonds are growing stronger again, but when Nintendo announced the release date for Mario Party Superstars for the Switch, all hope was lost. With full online support from day one, Mario Party Superstars will let you ruin any relationship you’d like, even from miles away. This might be a good thing, since nobody will be able throw a controller at you through the internet after you destroy their will to live by winning cute and colorful minigames.

While it’s being sold as a new Switch game, Mario Party Superstars actually brings remastered versions of five boards from the Nintendo 64 era, with 100 minigames from the series catalog. All the old content got a new hand of paint and an added button support. That means all minigames from Mario Party Superstars can be played without motion controls or any kind of fancy movement. This is a great accessibility feature, so the entire family can know the pain of playing Mario Party together.

The announcement trailer already reveals three of the five boards chosen to feature in the collection. We’ll get “Peach’s Birthday Cake” from Mario Party, “Space Land” from Mario Party 2, and “Woody Woods” from Mario Party 3. The trailer also reveals some of the minigames from all ten main Mario Party games. As some of these games were released on the Wii and Wii U, it makes sense Nintendo reworked their gameplay to fit the Switch’s joy-cons better.

The release of Mario Party Superstars with full online support indicates Nintendo is learning its lesson and trying to make the Nintendo Switch Online subscription more attractive to players. In the past, the Big N was slow to add online functionalities to its household games. For instance, Switch’s exclusive Super Mario Party took three years to get online support for some of its main modes. Even without a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, Mario Party Superstars will allow local multiplayer up to four players in the same console and local wireless multiplayer with multiple Nintendo Switch.

Pre-orders for Mario Party Superstars are already open through this link. The game is set to release on October 29, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Check out the announcement trailer below.

