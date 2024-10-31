Mario Puzo was an American writer best known for his iconic novel The Godfather. Born in New York City in 1920 to a family of Italian immigrants, Puzo grew up in a tough neighborhood, which greatly influenced his writing. His early life experiences, combined with his fascination for the mafia, led him to craft stories that delve deep into the world of organized crime.

Despite his focus on gangsterism, Puzo explored broader themes of ambition and family in his work. In addition to mobster tales, his novels include historical fiction, dramas, and war stories. Not all of them are great, of course, but the best of them are intense and engaging. In particular, the author's ability to humanize complex, morally ambiguous characters earned him a legion of fans. With this in mind, here are Puzo's best books, as rated by the users of the review site Goodreads.

10 'The Dark Arena' (1955)

Rating: 3.38/5

"People like you and me meet face to face and kill each other." Puzo's debut novel explores the aftermath of World War II through the story of Walter Mosca, a disillusioned American soldier returning to Germany. Mosca, having survived the war, struggles to adjust to civilian life in the United States and returns to the war-torn German city of his past, driven by a desire to reunite with his former lover, Hella.

While not a big seller, The Dark Arena received positive reviews. It benefits from the fact that Puzo himself served in the US Armed Forces in Germany during the war and went on to marry a German woman. It's bleak subject matter, intensely told, in a way that will move many readers but discomfit others. The relentless cynicism, harsh characterization, vulgar language, and general lack of decency among the characters is shocking, but helps to shine a light on this place and moment in time.

9 'The Fourth K' (1990)

Rating: 3.61/5

"When you hold the fate of the world in your hands, you become its greatest threat." The Fourth K is a political thriller set in a near-future America, centered around the fictitious President Francis Xavier Kennedy (the titular fourth 'K'), a fictional nephew of JFK. When President Kennedy’s daughter is assassinated by terrorists, he is pushed into a moral crisis, leading him to make increasingly ruthless decisions.

As Kennedy grapples with grief and the desire for vengeance, he becomes embroiled in a complex international plot that involves nuclear terrorism and betrayal. Puzo's prose is not at its best here, and not all of the action elements succeed. The depiction of the military was also dismissed as unrealistic by several reviewers. That said, the treatment of political ambition and the corruption of idealism is interesting. (Puzo has described it as his "most ambitious book".) The premise may be a little over-the-top, but The Fourth K should please plans of pulp political thrillers.

8 'Six Graves to Munich' (1967)

Rating: 3.64/5

"A man who seeks revenge digs two graves—one for his enemy and one for himself." Initially published under a pseudonym, Six Graves to Munich is a revenge thriller that follows Michael Rogan, a former American intelligence officer who was tortured and left for dead by a group of Nazi officers during World War II. The novel picks up ten years later, with Rogan tracking down each of the men responsible, now scattered across post-war Europe. However, each "grave" represents not just a target but a step deeper into his own darkness.

Six Graves to Munich is a straightforward revenge narrative without much complexity. This is also its strength, making it a fast-paced and light read. For this reason, the book was adapted into a film under the title A Time to Die, with Rod Taylor and Rex Harrison in the main cast. At the very least, fans of Puzo's other novels are bound to get a kick out of it.

7 'Fools Die' (1978)

Rating: 3.75/5

"I never met a man who didn’t have a vice. In the end, it’s our vices that make us fools, and fools always die." Fools Die unfolds in the underworld of Hollywood and Las Vegas. The main character is John Merlyn, a successful author whose life spirals out of control after a close friend dies unexpectedly after a big win. In the aftermath, Merlyn, along with a diverse cast of gamblers, writers, and casino moguls, navigates the highs and lows of fame, fortune, and integrity.

This is a sprawling, chaotic, and ambitious novel, with tons of subplots and elements of drama, romance, crime story, and autobiography. It comments on everything from art and ambition to success, failure, loyalty, and lust. Most of all, the novel is at its best when looking at how people handle money: both the lack of it and the attainment of it. Overall, Fools Die is either a grand statement or a big mess, depending on the reader.

6 'Omerta' (2000)

Rating: 3.76/5

"Power is everything. And if you can’t see that, then you’re not fit to hold it." Omertà centers on Don Raymonde Aprile, a retired mafia boss who has worked tirelessly to keep his family away from the criminal world. When he is unexpectedly murdered, his adopted son and trusted protégé, Astorre Viola, vows to uphold the code of omertà—the silence and loyalty that define the mafia ethos—while seeking vengeance. Astorre's quest leads him to confront not only the new breed of ruthless gangsters but also powerful financial and political interests.

This is very much a story in the vein of The Godfather, though it's not on the same level as that classic. Omertà received mixed reviews, with some praising the twisty plot but others taking issue with the writing style. Others said it didn't hold enough intrigue, and that the third act was underwhelming. Overall, this is a book for Godfather diehards rather than general readers or newcomers to Puzo.

5 'The Family' (2001)

Rating: 3.85/5

"The first rule of power is to never let anyone know how much you really want it." The Family is Puzo's final novel, completed posthumously by his longtime companion Carol Gino. It departs from his mafia narratives to delve into historical fiction, centering on the notorious Borgia family of Renaissance Italy. The novel follows Rodrigo Borgia, who becomes Pope Alexander VI, and his power-hungry children: Cesare, Juan, Jofré, and the infamous Lucrezia Borgia. Other real historical figures show up, including Niccolo Machiavelli.

This makes for a nice change of pace, while still retaining the betrayal, bloodshed, and villainy found in the author's monster tales. Indeed, the Borgias are inveterate schemers, fueled by ruthless ambition and unbounded by morals. The expected violence is very much on display, including one gross-out scene where a character gets pulled apart on the rack. The character development and immersive atmosphere make this one of the better books from Puzo's later period.

4 'The Fortunate Pilgrim' (1965)

Rating: 3.88/5

"To survive in this world, you must be like the rock in the river—let the water flow over you, but never move." Considered by Puzo himself to be his best and most personal work, The Fortunate Pilgrim tells the story of an Italian immigrant family in New York City during the early 20th century. At its heart is Lucia Santa, a strong-willed matriarch struggling to hold her family together amidst poverty, cultural clashes, and personal tragedy. The character was heavily inspired by the author's mother.

Lucia's tale unfolds through some of the darkest moments of that era, including the Great Depression and the outbreak of World War II. While The Godfather hits harder and is more entertaining, this book boasts better prose and more complex characters, as well as a more sophisticated exploration of human nature. In the 1980s, The Fortunate Pilgrim was adapted into a miniseries starring Sophia Loren and John Turturro.

3 'The Last Don' (1996)

Rating: 3.88/5

"In the end, all men must pay for their sins. It’s just a matter of when the bill comes due." The Last Don follows Don Domenico Clericuzio, the head of one of the last remaining old-school mafia families in America, as he tries to lead his clan into legitimate business ventures. However, family loyalty and past vendettas threaten his plans for a peaceful transition. The story spans decades, focusing on the lives of his heirs, particularly Cross De Lena and Dante Clericuzio, who are drawn into a violent power struggle.

This is very much a story along the lines of The Godfather, meaning it's great for Puzo fans but may seem repetitive to other readers. Similar themes and dynamics are on display. On the positive side, the book does feature a lot of enjoyable dark humor, and some of the characters are amusingly cynical. Some of the passages also seem a little self-aware, with playful, oblique references to the Godfather movies.

2 'The Sicilian' (1984)

Rating: 4.03/5

"Behind every great fortune, there is a crime." The Sicilian serves as a companion to The Godfather. Set in post-World War II Sicily, the story revolves around Salvatore "Turi" Giuliano, a young bandit who becomes a folk hero and symbol of resistance against oppression. Giuliano’s story is narrated through Michael Corleone, who is exiled in Sicily and tasked with bringing Giuliano to America as a favor to his father, Don Vito Corleone.

While not as legendary as its predecessor, The Sicilian is still finely crafted, and arguably superior in its depiction of class, justice, violence, and honor. The highlight is the Sicilian setting, which is gorgeously rendered by Puzo and feels almost tangible. The immersive descriptions not only ground the narrative but also provide crucial context for the complex social and political dynamics at play. The Deer Hunter's Michael Cimino made the novel into a movie, but the book is far better.

1 'The Godfather' (1969)

Rating: 4.39/5

"I'll make him an offer he can’t refuse." Puzo's highest-rated book on Goodreads is, unsurprisingly, his most famous one. Undeniably the author's magnum opus (and one of the defining gangster novels) The Godfather chronicles the rise and fall of the Corleone crime family in post-war America. At the heart of it all is Vito Corleone, the aging Don, and his sons—Sonny, Fredo, and Michael—each of whom grapples with the legacy of power, loyalty, and violence. When an assassination attempt leaves Vito vulnerable, the reluctant Michael is drawn into the world of crime he had hoped to avoid.

The book isn't quite as compelling as Francis Ford Coppola's film, but it's still intense and absorbing. It was an instant success, with the themes of power and family striking a chord with countless readers worldwide. Even today, The Godfather remains one of the most entertaining snapshots into mob life. With this book alone, Puzo cemented his literary legacy and greatly influenced the entire gangster subgenre forever after.

