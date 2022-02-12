Nintendo Switch is already having a great year with the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus last month, but Nintendo has just mapped out the first half of their 2022 lineup and one of their major announcements sees the return of the company’s most popular sport franchise. The Mario Strikers series is making a comeback with Mario Strikers: Battle League on Switch, and it releases on June 10, 2022.

Accompanying the announcement was an action packed trailer that showcased the return of Nintendo fans’ favorite chaotic soccer game. The trailer started off with an epic CGI battle between Team Mario and Team Bowser before moving into gameplay. The announcer for the footage reintroduces the franchise as a 5v5 offense heavy game of soccer where tackling and using items are hilariously advised. Then the trailer goes into the two key new features in this next installment. The first addition is a new gear system that is not only for your favorite Mario character to look cool, but it also affects things like your character's strength and speed. Think of it as this game’s version of Mario Kart 8’s kart system. You can change your headgear, shirt, and shoes, just like you can change your karts body, wheels, and glider in Mario Kart.

The next key addition is The Hyper Strike which is a new offensive special move that gives you a much more powerful shot that you can charge. You can obtain this move by collecting special orbs that appear on the field throughout your match and once you fire the shot it creates a tornado that sucks up all the opponents' players. The other cool thing is if you hit the net with this shot it scores two goals instead of one which is only going to add to this franchise's beautiful chaos.

Image via Nintendo

RELATED: 'Portal' and 'Portal 2' Are Coming To Nintendo Switch In New Collection; Release Window Confirmed

Finally, the trailer then goes into the multiplayer which can be played with up to eight players locally on one Nintendo Switch and the game will also feature online multiplayer with a club mode. You can make up a club of 20 people and compete for a top spot in the rankings. This is all in an effort to become the world's top club.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is the first game in the franchise since Mario Strikers: Charged on the Wii all the way back in 2007. The long absence of this popular sports franchise got so bad that it led some fans to believe that a new game in the series would never come. However, with the Switch bringing back other Mario sports games like Mario Golf and Mario Tennis with Super Rush and Aces respectively, it is great to see Nintendo bringing back arguably their best sports series in their company's history.

From the trailer, it looks like Strikers has not lost a beat with its insane action based soccer gameplay along with its almost comic book panel aesthetic, and we will not have to wait long to play it. Mario Strikers: Battle League comes to the Nintendo Switch on June 10, 2022, and you can pre-order it on the Switch’s Eshop now. You can view the full announcement trailer down below.

Ben Whishaw Confirms 'Paddington 3' Begins Production Later This Year Everyone's favorite polite young bear is back!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email