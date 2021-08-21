She also compares the experience of this musical to her work on ‘Nine’.

This past week, I had the pleasure of speaking to Oscar-winning actor Marion Cotillard about her new movie, Annette. In the film, Cotillard plays Ann, an acclaimed opera soprano who’s in a relationship with the jealous, egotistical stand-up comedian Henry McHenry (Adam Driver). Together, they parent Annette, who’s depicted as a small puppet child who has the unusual ability to sing beautifully when light shines on her. For more on the film, you can check out my review.

During our conversation, Cotillard talked about the challenges of having to sing live on set during filming, how the experience of making this musical compared to her work in the film Nine as well as her work as Édith Piaf in La Vie en Rose, doing research with real sopranos, the art of performance, and more.

Check out the full interview below and below is a list of what we talked about.

0:17 – The challenge of singing her character’s emotional state

3:00 – How this role compared to past movies where her character has to sing

4:14 – Working with real sopranos to better understand her character

6:42 – How artists transport their audiences

Here’s the official synopsis for Annette:

Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. With the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, their lives are turned upside down. A film by visionary director Leos Carax (Holy Motors), with story & music by Ron & Russell Mael of Sparks, this original musical is a journey of love, passion & fame.

