The remarkably talented, Oscar-winning actor Marion Cotillard, who kick-started career during her childhood when she appeared in one of her father's plays, is one of France's most well-known and prolific stars nowadays (and also one of the highest-paid) with an incredible career that encompasses both French and American cinema. Cotillard's Academy-Award-winning performance in La Vie En Rose is perhaps her career-defining role, as it rightfully propelled her to international acclaim.

It's clear that Cotillard has starred in plenty of memorable films this far, including Christopher Nolan's fan-favorite science fiction feature Inception. But which are her best features to date? From The Immigrant to Two Days, One Night, we celebrate the French actor's work by looking back at the best Marion Cotillard movies.

10 'The Immigrant' (2013)

Director: James Gray

Image via The Weinstein Company

Set in 1921, The Immigrant centers around Polish Catholic sisters Ewa (Cotillard) and Magda (Angela Sarafyan), who arrive in New York City in hopes of a better life and reaching the American Dream after escaping post-Great War Poland. In the meantime, the innocent Ewa is lured into burlesque until a magician (Jeremy Renner) attempts to save her and reunite her with her sister detained at Ellis Island.

Cotillard shines through and through in this James Gray immigration drama, which benefits immensely from a rich period recreation of the year it is set in. Furthermore, its absorbing narrative features talented stars that bring three-dimensional characters to life. While it does not rank high in Cotillard's fantastic filmography, the heartbreaking The Immigrant is nonetheless well-crafted, delving deep into themes of love and survival.

The Immigrant Release Date July 3, 2013 Cast Marion Cotillard , Joaquin Phoenix , Jeremy Renner , Dagmara Dominczyk , Jicky Schnee , Yelena Solovey Runtime 120 minutes

Watch on Peacock

9 'Annette' (2021)

Director: Leos Carax

Image via Alamode Film

Annette, one of Cotillard's most recent projects, is set in Los Angeles. Leos Carax's movie follows Adam Driver's stand-up comedy Henry, whose fierce sense of humor conquers the heart of Cotillard's renowned opera singer, Ann. The two fall head over heels for each other. However, the birth of their mysterious first child, Annette (Devyn McDowell), complicates things.

This highly original and peculiarly entertaining 2021 movie may not suit everyone's liking. Nonetheless, those who enjoy experimental dramas will probably not regret giving it a try. The absurdist Annette is peculiar, unconventional, and unpredictable, meditating on love and tragedy in a fascinating manner. Furthermore, Carax's film benefits from two great efforts (with Cotillard delivering an incredible performance) at its center.

Annette Release Date July 6, 2021 Cast Adam Driver , Marion Cotillard , Simon Helberg , Rebecca Dyson-Smith , Dominique Dauwe , Wim Opbrouck Runtime 139

Watch on Amazon Prime

8 'Big Fish' (2003)

Director: Tim Burton

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Tim Burton's Big Fish sees Ewan McGregor as United Press International journalist, Will Bloom, who travels to be with his father Edward (Albert Finney) when he becomes ill (even though their bond has never been the best, partly because Edward has always told exaggerated stories about his life). However, when William starts digging deeper into his father's past and investigating his tales, he slowly begins to piece the puzzle together.

Cotillard wonderfully pays Will's wife in this milestone fantasy film that marks her first American feature-length project. With mostly positive reviews from critics and general audiences, Burton's visually striking magical realism movie is an intriguing meditation about father-son relationships, grief, loss, and the power of imagination. It is based on the 1998 novel Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions by DanielWallace.

Rent on Apple TV

7 'Midnight in Paris' (2011)

Director: Woody Allen

Image via Pathé

Owen Wilson steps foot in the lead role and brings to life a screenwriter who finds himself going back to the 1920s every day at midnight while on an inventive trip to Paris with his fiancée (the lovely Rachel McAdams) and her family. Cotillard plays the fictionalized mistress of Pablo Picasso (played by Marcial Di Fonzo Bo), Adriana.

Through its inventive time-traveling narrative, Midnight in Paris tackles themes of nostalgia and human connection, providing viewers with a tender plot for them — especially 1920s enthusiasts — to fully immerse themselves in. While directed by the controversial Woody Allen (whose filmography some may want to avoid), this romantic comedy is undeniably charming (bonus points for the way Owen Wilson says "wow"). After the blacklisted filmmaker's sexual abuse allegations came to light, Cotillard admitted that she would certainly "dig more" if Allen ever asked her to work with him again.

Rent on Apple TV

6 'A Very Long Engagement' (2004)

Director: Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Starring the talented Audrey Tautou and based on the 1991 novel of the same name by Sébastian Japrisot, this engaging Jean-Pierre Jeunet essentially tells the story of a young woman's desperate search for her fiancé, who has seemingly disappeared from the trenches during World War I and there is a good chance might've been killed.

While Tautou was incredible in the lead role, Cotillard captured the attention of many in this Jeunet film, which is why she won the César Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance. She brings to life a sex worker named Tina, who is the one to figure out a key aspect of the film's storyline. As was to be expected (considering the works of the French filmmaker), A Very Long Engagement is visually striking. Furthermore, it mixes drama, romance, war, and mystery with great results.

A Very Long Engagement Release Date October 26, 2004 Cast Audrey Tautou , Gaspard Ulliel , Dominique Pinon , Chantal Neuwirth , André Dussollier , Ticky Holgado Runtime 133

Rent on Apple TV

5 'The Little Prince' (2015)

Director: Mark Osborne

Image via Paramount

Among the best Marion Cotillard features is Le Petit Prince (The Little Prince), an animated adventure drama based on the well-known 1943 novella of the same name by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. It follows a little girl (Mackenzie Foy) who tries to prepare for the grown-up world where she lives with her mother. The Aviator (Jeff Bridges) introduces the girl to an extraordinary world where she eventually meets the titular Prince (Riley Osborne).

Even though Cotillard doesn't have much screen time in this love letter to the classic story, she still manages to showcase her voice-acting abilities as The Rose — an essential character in this tale of friendship and childhood, whose pure and kind nature persuades the prince to leave his planet and head on his own journey. The Little Prince is essential viewing in the kids' catalog, providing audiences of all ages with an enchanting time.

Watch on Roku

4 'Rust and Bone' (2012)

Director: Jacques Audiard

Image via UGC

This Jacques Audiard romantic drama follows Matthias Schoenaerts' Alain, the father of a kid he is put in charge of (though he barely knows him), as he embarks to Antibes to live with his sister and her husband. In the meantime, Ali meets killer whale trainer Stephanie (Cotillard) and finds himself growing fond of her when the two meet in the aftermath of a terrible accident.

Rust and Bone is overall a passionate watch that features one of Cotillard's most touching performances; it is in equal amounts emotionally and psychologically gripping, keeping audiences invested throughout. The characters are three-dimensional and layered, and the plot beams with great storytelling. While it is likely not the right pick for those who are not into humane dramas, Rust and Bone is a must-see in Cotillard's career.

Rust and Bone Release Date May 17, 2012 Cast Marion Cotillard , Matthias Schoenaerts , Armand Verdure , Celine Sallette , Corinne Masiero , Bouli Lanners Runtime 120

Rent on Apple TV

3 'Inception' (2010)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros

After more than ten years, this Christopher Nolan essential stands the test of time and endures as one of the director's most beloved films. The puzzling Inception depicts the journey of a thief (LeonardoDiCaprio) who steals secrets through dream-sharing technology and is given the seemingly impossible task of planting an idea into the mind of a powerful C.E.O. with the help of a skillful team.

Even though the talented filmmaker isn't particularly reputed for writing complex female characters, Cotillard gives an incredible performance as Mal, portraying two complex sides of the same character — one that exists in Cobb's memory, and another that haunts his mind. With striking visuals and an enthralling, mind-bending premise, Inception is an incredible science fiction film and arguably one of the best movies of the 2010s.

Rent on Apple TV

2 'Two Days, One Night' (2014)

Directors: Luc Dardenne, Jean-Pierre Dardenne

Image via Diaphana Distribution

Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne's self-improvement-focused drama follows a factory worker who discovers that her colleagues have been offered a bonus in exchange for her dismissal. As such, in the course of a weekend, Sandra attempts to convince them to give it up so that she can keep her job.

Cotillard was Oscar-nominated for her incredible efforts in Two Days, One Night, in a role that she absolutely nailed. This, of course, makes the 2014 character study a must-watch in the star's body of work. On top of Cotillard's tour de force performance, this harrowing piece of quiet cinema is sharply written and never boring despite its deliberate pacing, transmitting thoughtful messages about empathy and moral choices.

Two Days, One Night Release Date May 21, 2014 Cast Marion Cotillard , Fabrizio Rongione , Catherine Salée , Batiste Sornin , Pili Groyne , Simon Caudry Runtime 95

Watch on Tubi

1 'La Vie en Rose' (2007)

Director: Olivier Dahan

Image via Icon FIlm Distribution

As likely anticipated, La Vie En Rose earned first place for the best Marion Cotillard film, mostly because she won Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her astounding performance the following year and that would be impossible to ignore. The Olivier Dahan biopic is perhaps one of the best in the genre. It portrays the extraordinary life story of Édith Piaf, with Cotillard's staggering talents rising above all.

While slightly flawed, Dahan's movie is ultimately moving and enjoyable. La Vie En Rose (French: La Môme) is essential viewing for anyone who likes the talented French singer or is just enthusiastic about well-done film biographies, as it perfectly sheds light on the career and personal life of the iconic Édith Piaf without ever being over-the-top. It is worth adding that many believe that Cotillard arguably delivered the best performance by an actress of all time.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Rent on Vudu

NEXT: The 10 Best Isabelle Huppert Movies, Ranked