Marisa Tomei to Play Villain in Jason Momoa’s Netflix Action Movie ‘Sweet Girl’

Oscar winner Marisa Tomei has joined the cast of Jason Momoa‘s Netflix action movie Sweet Girl, and sources tell Collider that she’ll play a villain in the revenge film.

Brian Andrew Mendoza is making his feature directing debut with Sweet Girl, which finds Momoa playing a devastated family man who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting all he has left — his daughter.

Isabela Moner (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) will co-star as Momoa’s daughter, and she’ll be joined in the streaming movie by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, Dominic Fumusa, Brian Howe, Nelson Franklin and Reggie Lee.

Tomei has been busy playing Aunt May in the Spider-Man movies, and she’ll soon be seen playing Pete Davidson‘s mother in Judd Apatow‘s untitled Universal comedy. From My Cousin Vinny and In the Bedroom to Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead and The Wrestler, she has always been one of my favorite actresses, and it should be fun to see her embrace her inner baddie.

Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner wrote the script with an assist from Will Staples, and Brad Peyton (San Andreas) is producing alongside Jeff Fierson, Martin Kistler, Momoa and Mendoza, who previously worked with the Aquaman star on the indies Braven and Frontier. Mark Kamine serves as executive producer.

Tomei is coming off strong reviews for her turn as Edith Bunker in Norman Lear‘s ABC special Live in Front of a Studio Audience. She’s represented by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.