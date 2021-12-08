She also talks about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a 'Spider-Man' movie.

With director Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home getting ready to break pandemic box office records when it opens in theaters December 17th, I recently got to speak with Marisa Tomei about playing May Parker in the upcoming Sony/Marvel sequel. During the interview, she talked about why she loves working with Jon Watts, the way he makes the cast feel like they’re making an independent film, how much she was told about May’s arc when she landed the role, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a Spider-Man movie, how much the scripts change during production, and more.

As most of you know, Spider-Man: No Way Home begins after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home where J. Jonah Jameson (J. K. Simmons) has revealed Spider-Man’s identity to the whole world after being convinced by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) that the Web Crawler is a villain. As you’ve seen in the trailer, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) goes to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to see if he can erase Spider-Man’s real identity from everyone’s memory. Unfortunately, the spell doesn’t work and instead brings visitors from other realities into the MCU.

No Way Home also sees the return of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman, and Rhys Ifans' Lizard. Jon Watts returns to direct this third installment, based on a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who both penned the previous two films.

How much fun did she have making No Way Home?

Why she loves working with Jon Watts.

How much was she told about May’s arc in the films when she signed on and how much has it been figured out film by film?

When was she told the multiverse was being introduced?

What might surprise people to learn about the making of a Spider-Man movie?

How much have the Spider-Man scripts changed during production?

