The Big Picture The original 1984 film was a low-budget B-movie from Troma, featuring a minor role played by Marisa Tomei.

Tomei's scene in The Toxic Avenger may have been cut from certain versions of the film, but her career has since flourished with an Oscar win and successful roles in both comedies and dramas.

Peter Dinklage describes the reboot of The Toxic Avenger as a violent, over-the-top, road picture film.

The Toxic Avenger is currently being rebooted, starring Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage in the lead role. This comes after a decade of reboot rumors, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and John Travolta being attached to star at one point or another. Having now finally happened, Dinklage told Collider that the film is a "violent, road picture kind of thing," saying it was "just sort of crazy over the top." It is set to premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 21, 2023, almost 40 years after the original was released. The 1984 original was a B-Movie from the mind of Lloyd Kaufman and the creatives at Troma. Unlike the reboot (and its many potential incarnations along the way) it didn't star any famous actors, but there was one Oscar-winning actress whose first job was a minor role in The Toxic Avenger. In fact, it was a recent collaborator of Dinklage — Marisa Tomei.

What Is 'The Toxic Avenger'?

This zany 1984 monster-comedy stars Mark Torgl as Melvin Ferd Junko III, a scrawny janitor who falls into a vat of toxic waste and becomes a Hulk-like disfigured monster (Mitchell Cohen). Rejected by the world for his looks, "the first superhuman hero from New Jersey" proves his worth by becoming a public avenger. An initially shunned and thankless hero in a similar vein to Hellboy or Fantastic Four's The Thing, Toxie eventually becomes a mop-wielding icon, getting the girl and warranting three sequels that only get crazier and crazier. The Toxic Avenger Part III is subtitled "The Last Temptation of Toxie," while the fourth is called "Citizen Toxie" in reference to prestige drama films.

As with everything from Troma Entertainment, The Toxic Avenger is a hilarious celebration of low-budget pulp. It remains the most famous title in Troma's catalog, among other icons of the modern B-movie genre Tromeo & Juliet, Surf Nazis Must Die, and A Nymphoid Barbarian in Dinosaur Hell. Troma was also the home of James Gunn's early works, and as mentioned on the recent episode of The Weekly Planet podcast, this "young and angry" James Gunn's association with Troma was likely a factor when "saying edgy stuff" about DC movies at the time, statements that have recently come back to haunt him as the new co-CEO of DC Studios.

Who Was Marisa Tomei in 'The Toxic Avenger'

Before Tomei became the aunt of Spider-Man (a different kind of "Avenger"), she began her career accepting roles of a much smaller scale. The Toxic Avenger includes a scene in which Toxie attempts to attack an enemy in a health club locker room. As a result of his appearance, however, this proves more difficult than it needs to, since the girls naturally assume Toxie is a villainous monster. One of the girls who screams and runs away while wearing a towel might not stand out upon first viewing, but her blink-and-you-miss-it performance is actually none other than Spider-Man: Homecoming's Marisa Tomei.

After jumping out from under a bench to scare a young woman, Toxie calls her a "murderer" before beginning to strangle her against the wall. In walks what Amazon Prime's Trivia feature describes as "Future Oscar-winner Marisa Tomei as an extra (coming out of a shower)." Dressed in a towel and screaming, Tomei's Health Club Member is uncredited and potentially unseen depending on the version of the film you're watching.

Why You May Have Missed Her When You Watched 'The Toxic Avenger'

Image via Troma Entertainment

Depending on the cut of the movie available to you, it's possible Tomei's early performance as "Health Club Girl" was left on the cutting room floor. Several alternate versions of The Toxic Avenger exist around the world, and it wasn't until the release of the Director's Cut that Tomei was featured. A Norwegian release of the film included the brutal smashing of a biker's head, whereas the UK release removed all its gore except from the campy heart-removing scene. As for Tomei, her career may have seemed rocky when her part was largely cut from The Toxic Avenger, but her first film The Flamingo Kid was also released in 1984 and starred a young Matt Dillon. From there, her career has only moved from hit to hit, winning an Oscar for her scene-stealing role in 1992's My Cousin Vinny and enjoying performance opportunities in comedies like Crazy Stupid Love and dramas such as The Wrestler alike.