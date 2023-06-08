Riverdale is about halfway through its seventh and final season, but it still has many tricks up its sleeve. While viewers wait to see what wild thing the series pulls story wise, cast member Mädchen Amick (Alice Cooper) revealed an exciting return is happening this season. During her recent appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, Amick confirmed that Mark Consuelos is returning to the series as Hiram Lodge.

In her interview, LIVE co-host Kelly Ripa and Amick jokingly talk about Conseulos, the other LIVE co-host, heading back to Riverdale, with Amick saying "he's got a lot of potential." In all seriousness, Amick and Consuelos express their excitement for his return, both offering praise to the other and sharing a bit about what it was like to have Consuelos back on set. Amick shared a behind-the-scenes video of Consuelos talking to the show's team after wrapping his episode. Additionally, Amick confirmed that she directed the episode with Consuelos' return, which is due to air in the coming few weeks, though the CW has not yet revealed which episode this will be.

Who Is Hiram Lodge?

Dubbed one of the "hot dads of Riverdale" earlier in the show, Hiram is a businessman with several ties to the mafia and is Veronica's (Camila Mendes) father. He is the CEO of Lodge Industries, a multi-billion dollar company that has helped put the Lodge name on the map. The affluent family moved from New York to Riverdale, though Hiram only had shady motives in mind. Once the Lodge's arrived in town, Hiram began planning his takeover of Riverdale, wanting to transform it to be "better." For much of the show, Hiram was a present antagonist who did whatever necessary to further his agenda. Consuelos eventually left the series at the end of Season 5, with Hiram being exiled by Veronica. He was ultimately killed early in Season 6.

Image via the CW

Though Hiram may be gone in 2020s Riverdale, the new 1950s timeline is the perfect opportunity for his return. Veronica once more came to town as the new girl, this time alone. Viewers have a relatively decent idea about Veronica's relationship with her parents this season, but now, it seems that much more will unfold as Hiram comes back to Riverdale. Does he just want to visit his daughter, or will he be the same Hiram with some questionable motives at play?

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming next day on The CW app and website.