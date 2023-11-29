This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Shark Tank premiered in 2009, on ABC. The show gives a platform for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of five "sharks", who then choose whether to invest in their company. Real estate broker, Barbara Corcoran, businessman Kevin O'Leary, reseller Robert Herjavec, FUBU founder Daymond John were the original sharks of the hit show. Billionaire Mark Cuban, guest starred in season 2 and would later be the main shark, becoming the investor with the deepest pockets. That resulted in some impressive numbers through deals on the prime-time reality show.

Cuban, 65, invested in Ten Thirty One Productions, which produces live horror attractions in Los Angeles. He invested $2 million for a 20% stake in Melissa Carbone's company, which Business Insider claims is one of his biggest successes of the show, with $3 million in gross revenue. The company now offers hayrides in New York City. The Dallas Mavericks owner has made a huge impact on the lives of the show's entrepreneurs over the years, and it looks like he's now ready to pack up and do business elsewhere. Cuban recently revealed he's leaving the reality show after season 16.

Mark Cuban Reveals Reason He's Leaving Shark Tank

Cuban, an alumnus from Kelley School of Business, discussed his future on the ABC show on the All the Smoke podcast. "This is our 15th year, and next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year," he told the hosts. "So I got one more year to go." His exit will be in 2025, and he still has nothing but good things to say about the popular business-related reality show, which had an average of 4.2 million viewers each episode in season 14.

"I love it because it sends the message [that] the American dream is alive and well, he claimed. "I feel like in doing Shark Tank all these years, we’ve trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on the carpet of Shark Tank and show their business and get a deal, it’s going to inspire generations of kids. That’s what happens, right?"

Shark Tank is currently airing its 15th season. The sharks appeared on The View to promote the new season and gave their theory behind the show's success. "It's really that the country like us has grown up with the show, and it reflects back what's happening," John answered. "So when will you know what billionaires and millionaires want to know when you walk into the room? And when you see other people who look just like you, who were on the couch this week, last year, and now they're worth $5 million."

There is a lot of time before a decision has to be made on who will replace Cuban. A guest shark could become full-time like Cuban, or the show could introduce someone new. Season 15 has pastry chef Candace Nelson, CEO of Fanatics Michael Rubin, and Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions as guests. The series previously had celebrities make deals, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Bethenny Frankel, Kevin Hart, and more.

New episodes of Shark Tank air on CNBC every Wednesday at 9 PM EST. Episodes can also be streamed on Hulu.

