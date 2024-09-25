Ten years ago, Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice set out with a wild idea and a dream that would eventually turn into one of the freaky-deakiest and unnervingly imaginative horror films of the last few decades. Titled Creep, the movie fell into the subgenre of found footage and put its main character, Brice’s Aaron, on a crash course with a psychopath played by Duplass. Deeply unsettling and the kind of film that makes you feel in need of a shower after watching, Creep became one of those must-watch movies that horror aficionados told their friends about, and so on and so forth. Receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics, Creep sits on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% approval rating, so it wasn’t a huge surprise that Duplass and Brice pushed forward with a sequel.

Now in franchise territory, audiences have been waiting to see where Duplass and Brice will take the story of Peachfuzz next. While they’ve found success in two feature-length productions, the team is shifting their focus for the next chapter, and leaning into what will be a series-based project. During a conversation with Collider’s Emily Bernard, in which the pair largely discussed Duplass’ work as a producer on the upcoming series, Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal, the multi-hyphenate creative teased the status of Creep’s next chapter and when audiences can expect to see it.

“Yeah I can give you the full status. It's all been announced. We made something called The Creep Tapes. This is a 6-episode television show and I star in every one of them as the titular character, and it'll be coming out on November 15 on AMC+ and Shudder. And same as Penelope, we went out and made them all independently so we can be as weird and insane as we wanted to be with no studio interference, and it was a genuine pleasure. We made them just like we made the movies, so, it was great.”

‘The Creep Tapes’ Will Be An Anthology Series

Whereas the two-film series centers around two different characters who have fallen into the serial killer’s trap, each episode of The Creep Tapes will follow a different victim. Again, Brice and Duplass collaborated on the production as the visionaries behind the installments, meaning that when Duplass said they'd be “weird and insane,” we have an inkling about what we’re getting into.

You can get caught up on the movie that started it all as Creep is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates about the arrival of The Creep Tapes later this fall on November 15.

