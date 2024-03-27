The Big Picture Collider’s Perri Nemiroff sits down with the team involved in the Duplass Brothers Indie TV Showcase at SXSW 2024.

Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Barret O'Brien, Natalie Palamides and Courtney Pauroso walk us through what it takes to make a television show independently.

The group was in Austin celebrating four titles - Penelope, Ryley Walker and Friends, The Broadcast, and The Long Long Night.

Independent filmmaking is a well known sector of the industry, but what about independent television? It’s a production model that could be on the cusp of a significant boom, but it needs creators willing to take a risk and be the ones to show others the way. Who better to spearhead that movement than Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, and the team at Duplass Brothers Productions?

Duplass and Eslyn made their indie TV film festival debut in January when they brought Penelope to the Sundance Film Festival. A mere two months later, they’re leveling up at SXSW. Not only did they bring Penelope to Austin, but three other independently made television shows as well — Ryley Walker and Friends, The Broadcast, and The Long Long Night.

Created by Courtney Pauroso and Natalie Palamides, The Broadcast stars the duo as scientists hosting the world’s only remaining news show in an absurd dystopian future. Playwright Barret O’Brien wrote, directed and stars in The Long Long Night, a show about longtime best friends trying to build adult lives with meaning and purpose. Ryley Walker and Friends is a documentary series about singer-songwriter Ryley Walker. Directed by Duplass, the show follows Ryley as he visits music idols like Bridget St. John.

While in Austin celebrating the world premiere of those three shows and Penelope’s Texas Premiere, Duplass, Eslyn, Pauroso, Palamides, and O’Brien all visited the Collider interview studio to walk us through the Indie TV-making process.

The Rise of Independent Film & Why TV Is Heading Down That Path

Image via Collider

As Duplass noted during our interview, we’re well aware of why independent film exists. As he explained, “The system doesn't support some of those underrepresented voices, or there's more electric pieces of art that may not be so obviously commercial, so you go and make them independently.” He sees television heading down that same path. He continued:

“I think now we find it more important than ever because, you know, we went into the boom and the bust of peak TV, right? Like, five years ago it was like, ‘Oh my god, all these incredible shows are being made,’ and now it's all shrinking up, right? Whereas Mel and I, and Jay, we could walk into a room five years ago and pretty much sell a show based upon a napkin, everyone now is feeling this pullback and this fear based mentality of, ‘Unless it's Game of Thrones, we can't make it.’ That happened in the 90s in film and that's where there's beautiful system of independent film came up as a whole ecosystem of Sundance premiering the films, some of the bigger distributors buying them, if they didn't buy them new companies sprung up to buy them. We want that to happen for television, because we don't want to see these unique stories die.”

The challenge is, the ecosystem for indie TV doesn’t exist yet. Someone has to step up and get the ball rolling in that respect, and show others the way. “Mel and I are sort of sticking our necks out a little bit.” Duplass continued, “I'm on The Morning Show. Yay! I get these paychecks …” Eslyn jumped in, “He brings them to me and he goes, ‘Spend it!’” Perhaps it’s not that simple, but that is largely what Duplass is doing; using his resources to support creators he believes in. He went on:

“Barret’s one of my oldest friends and he's someone I wanted to support for years, one of the most genius playwrights that no one has heard of, and so we made a micro-budget project together. I came across Nat and Coco just by watching Nat’s one-person show and I messaged her on Twitter and I was like, ‘Can you come up with a TV show where we can make like six episodes? I’m not gonna be able to give you a lot of money, and you’d have to work for free, but in success, you get to do whatever you want creatively, and when we sell it, you’re gonna get a whirlwind, so let's try and do that.’ And that's what Penelope came from, which you saw, and Ryley Walker and Friends is a documentary that I also directed in that vein. It’s kinda a little dangerous because it's a lot more expensive to make independent television than independent film, and we’re not just making pilots. We're making whole seasons. So, we're a little nervous.”

Mel Eslyn Confirms "So Much Interest" in 'Penelope' Out of Sundance

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Things are only just getting started for Ryley Walker and Friends, The Broadcast and The Long Long Night, but the team’s been working on finding Penelope a home for about two months now. How’s that process going? Was the Sundance reception what they hoped for? Eslyn confirmed the reaction was positive. “It was an amazing response and there's been so much interest and love for it already, and all we put out there was the pilot.” She added, “It exceeded, I think, our hopes.”

Duplass continued by digging into how the process of selling a TV show differs from selling an indie film:

“The business of selling a TV show is so different than selling an independently made film because the television show could have multiple seasons. So, there are buyers that we're talking to where they're like, ‘Well, we might want to pay you this amount just to buy the first season, but we don't know how it's gonna go, so we don't want to put down any money for the second season.’ But then there are other buyers that are like, 'You know what? We're not exactly sure how it’s gonna go, so we want to give you a little less, but maybe we’ll commit to a second season for it.’ So there are all these other variables about it, and we kind of feel like we're making up a new system as we go. Even our agents were like, ‘Well, how should this work?’ And they're like, 'I don't know! You told us …’ It feels like Sundance in 1989 when no one knew what to do, and we're all just working it out right now.”

Mark Duplass Is Helping Artists Avoid “Stupid Executives” & Make TV They’re Passionate About

Image via Lance Bangs

Palamides jumped in to offer some insight into how what Eslyn and Duplass are doing completely changes the artist's experience:

“You guys are pioneering a new form for television and a new space for artists to make stuff that they're actually interested in making instead of having these stupid executives piss all over your ideas all the time, and trying to act like they're experts in something that you've been grinding out for years and years and years. And so to give artists the freedom and the space to make something that they actually want to make, no matter how stupid it is or interesting or good [laughs], it is really admirable and brave, and it takes a special kind of team and spirit to be able to do something like that.”

Not only did O’Brien have a positive experience making The Long Long Night, but he took a moment to praise Eslyn and Duplass’ candidness when talking about the reality of making TV shows independently:

“I just love being around smart people, all of y’all. What you see with Mark and Mel is a lot how their leadership style is. Even sitting here, I'm like, you're telling them everything! They’re being so honest as opposed to, ‘I’m gonna show you the thing to show us the brand of Duplass Brothers.’ Their candidness and their honesty and their transparency is stunning to me at this level that they operate on. And that is what I found in the partnership.”

Financial Success Isn't the Only Type of Success Indie TV Offers

Image via SXSW

Leaning into that candidness, Duplass was honest about the possible end result of crafting shows like these. Yes, the hope is to snag a big sale, but if that doesn’t happen, all is certainly not lost. He explained:

“If someone was going to make their show at a studio, it's like, ‘Okay, you can write this and you can star in it, but we're gonna bring in one of our ace directors to do that,’ and we couldn't afford that. So it was just like, ‘Go! You guys direct it.’ And by doing that, we not only get the most pure vision, I think, of what they want to do, but there's also something, too — what is the value of the show in the long run, right? Hopefully there’s a wonderful big sale or a new company comes up and buys it and makes it their big show to start their brand, but even if it doesn't make its money back, even if we just made something really, really cool that found its way out in the world in some alternate way, then these guys have their first directing credits and then you can parlay that into other stuff.”

Eager to hear more about Ryley Walker and Friends, The Broadcast, The Long Long Night, Penelope, and producing television independently? You can catch my full conversation with Duplass, Eslyn, Pauroso, Palamides, and O’Brien in the video at the top of this article!