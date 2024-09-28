The Big Picture Mark Duplass explores bizarre and unexplainable cases in Hulu's Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal.

The series delves into cryptids, conspiracy theories, and alien encounters with respect and sincerity.

The show challenges skeptics to consider the possibility of the supernatural, but doesn't aim to convince anyone of a certain way of thinking.

Do you believe in ghosts? Have you heard something go bump in the night? Do you absolutely swear you've seen a UFO or a lizard person, but no one else was around to see it? Or maybe… you think all of this is a bunch of — ahem — baloney? All of the above reasons and more are exactly why you should watch Hulu's Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal, an eight-episode docuseries that explores eight unique cases of bizarre, unexplainable, and otherworldly behavior.

Bringing these baffling conspiracy theories and eyewitness accounts to the screen is producer Mark Duplass, a multi-hyphenate if there ever was one. These days you might be most familiar with Duplass from his Emmy-nominated performance as Chip on Apple TV+'s star-studded The Morning Show, but Duplass has been a force both in front of and behind the camera for decades. He starred alongside Aubrey Plaza in the thought-provoking adventure dramedy Safety Not Guaranteed, co-wrote the charming and raw Cyrus, made you laugh in the sports comedy series The League, and led the romance Blue Jay with Sarah Paulson, to name just a handful of his impressive credits.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Mark Duplass dives deep into his creative process and explains the way he and his fellow producers went about choosing these specific topics, whether or not he believes in the paranormal, and how it was important to treat these subjects and their stories with respect and sincerity.

COLLIDER: This series is so fascinating, and I'm in New Jersey, so the New Jersey episode was particularly scary. I know you and Jay [Duplass] are probably inundated with projects, people want you to produce their stuff, so how did you choose this project?

MARK DUPLASS: Well, it was sort of an organic process because we made a documentary with this team called Sasquatch for Hulu, and it was through that that we discovered, wow, yes, Sasquatch is an interesting cryptid, but there are so many more stories. And when that documentary series came out, we were just hit with some people, like, "But, do you know about the goat man? Do you know about the lizard people?" I'm not really a "conspiracy theorist" person, so this was kind of like — I don't consider myself an expert at all, it was new for me, it was an education. But what I am is a documentary filmmaker, and I believe as long as you approach your subjects with a level of dignity and a level of respect, and you don't make fun of them, and you honor their truth and meet them where they're at, fascinating things tend to come from it. For me, it was kind of a no-brainer to continue to explore this because, at the end of the day, whether you believe that Sasquatch did tear these people limb from limb in the woods, or it was someone who tore these people limb from limb and they really wanted to make people believe it was Sasquatch because they wanted to instill fear in them, or it was someone else who tore them limb from limb and is in denial and needs to believe it was Sasquatch who did it… all of those truths are fascinating to me, and all we had to do was chase down these stories and see what revealed themselves.

Absolutely. And there are so many conspiracy theories out there, how did you narrow it down to this group?

DUPLASS: It was an interesting process. We had a lot of researchers, and they did a really good job seeking out stories, fielding incoming calls on things, and what we found was that there seemed to be a plethora of different cryptids and experiences that were worth exploring, and immediately we put some of them away because they were older stories that had already been told and we didn't want to repeat any of those things, so that took a chunk out. And then, some had a fascinating subject at the center of it, but there was no real human story that we could connect to, because, ultimately, I don't come from the genre space, I like personal stories and human stories, so if I didn't have that to go with the creature and the cryptid stuff, to me, it really wasn't worthwhile. So it was almost like we started at the top of a wide funnel and they just slowly but surely cancelling themselves out until it got down to this eight. And certainly there were more that are worth exploring and we hope we get a Season 2 to continue on, but these really had that wonderful mix of fascinating human story combined with a truly interesting genre creature element.

Have you experienced anything supernatural? Have you believed in aliens growing up maybe? Have you had any experiences that you tried to tell people, and they are like, "Mark, come on."

DUPLASS: No, I'm really not like that, and this is what's great about this show and this is why I invite the cynics and the skeptics to watch the show, because you don't need to be a conspiracy theorist to enjoy this show. You don't need to believe in any of this stuff. But I will bet, if you are one of those people who is cynical and skeptical, I will bet there is something that you're not even aware represents some little belief. I'll give you an example of one of mine. I grew up Catholic, in New Orleans. I was indoctrinated with all that stuff. Pretty quickly figured out it wasn't for me and I didn't believe it. That's fine, right? Cut to, I'm like 12 years old. I'm at like a slumber party, and a friend of mine brings out the ouija board. And immediately I have a violent reaction, I'm like, "No! Don't do that!" and they're like, "I thought you didn't believe in it?" and I'm just like, "Just in case! We just don't mess with it!" (Laughs) There is this little part of us… Is it that we want to believe? I don't know what it is. Or is it that we are just being safe or careful? But I will say this. I have come across too many incredibly rational seeming people who will look me in the eye and say something that sounds utterly ridiculous. "Yes, I was just driving down the street, and I did not have any alcohol, I did not have any weed, and I saw a man out in a field, and the bottom half of his body was that of a goat." And they're not a crazy conspiracy theorist person, they were just normal. So, I don't know. To me, that's like, very worth opening the lid on.

Yeah and that's the thing, right? Like when there's a lot of accounts — like the goat one is a little more niche than like, UFOs or aliens — but there's so many accounts of UFOs it's kind of like, "Is there something to it?" There's almost a weird comfort to blaming aliens on certain things.

DUPLASS: Yeah and I want people to watch this show — even if they aren't walking away convinced, which is not the goal of the show, it's not to convince you — I hope at the very least, a little less judgment than if you read a headline and go, "Oh my God, this person set off a bomb because the lizard people told him to?" If you're anything like me, you'd probably make a pretty snap judgment. 60 minutes, do some further digging, and you might feel a little differently. That's the goal.

Mark Duplass' Netflix Series 'Penelope' Wasn't an Easy Sell

Exactly. You produce a lot, and producing can be fun, there's a lot of creative aspects of the job, and there's also a lot of unsexy elements of producing. Are there any like, on paper, this is probably supposed to be really boring, but you kind of secretly like it?

DUPLASS: Yes. We just made a show called Penelope for Netflix. It's a young adult show about a young girl who leaves behind the trappings of her modern life and runs off to live a life in the woods. I wrote all 8 episodes of that show on spec, and I really thought I was going to set the town on fire with a bidding war with the scripts. And I took them out, and everybody passed. And it almost killed me. But I was so passionate about it, I decide to take a bunch of my Morning Show money and the money I make producing and acting and I made it independently, and I went to Sundance, and I sold it back to Netflix and it comes out tomorrow. And that is a part of the business that I think you can look at and be like, "Oh my God, what a slog" and "it's so dangerous and so scary," but there's a vitality in that and a fight in that for the things that I love that I secretly kind of like, you know? I'm in my mid-40s now and it's like, I don't want to get complacent too much. I want to stay alive and stay vital, so, I don't mind the gamesmanship and the fight in this business. It's part of what keeps me going.

I think when people start to get jaded and not have that drive then you can tell in their work.

DUPLASS: I think that's when you start to make bad art. And another thing I try to do is I try to collaborate with a lot of different people so that I don't repeat myself, so that my art might feel 50% the same because it is still 50% me, but then it will be 50% Natalie Morales that I made Language Lessons with, and give someone else a shot to get the driver's seat. That's a really fun way to keep yourself fresh.

And Amanda Peet and Sarah Paulson, I like when you collaborate with them. They're great.

DUPLASS: Oh, they're the best!

Amanda Peet was one of my first interviews and she did not disappoint. She was awesome.

DUPLASS: She is unstoppably great.

Mark Duplass' 'Creep Tapes' Series Hits Shudder in November

I have to ask about the status of Creep 3. Is there a status?

DUPLASS: Yeah, I can give you the full status. It's all been announced. We made something called The Creep Tapes. This is a 6-episode television show and I star in every one of them as the titular character, and it'll be coming out on November 15 on AMC+ and Shudder. And same as Penelope, we went out and made them all independently so we can be as weird and insane as we wanted to be with no studio interference, and it was a genuine pleasure. We made them just like we made the movies, so, it was great.

That is so wonderful. Mark, this has been wonderful. I really appreciate it. Really cool to talk to you. I learned so much.

DUPLASS: Cheers, Emily!

Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal is available to watch on Hulu in the U.S.

Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal Release Date September 24, 2024 Main Genre Paranormal Seasons 1

