He also talks about being in John Cassavetes mode because he’s using the money he makes from acting to finance his own movies.

With The Morning Show now streaming new episodes on Apple TV+, I recently spoke with Mark Duplass about what fans can look forward to on Season 2 of the Emmy-winning drama series. During the interview, he talked about the many things Season 2 deals with, what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the show, if his storyline got changed when they reworked the script due to COVID, what it’s like filming the emotional charged scenes with Jennifer Aniston, his thoughts on Alex Levy (Aniston’s character), and more. In addition, he talks about being in John Cassavetes mode because he’s using the money he makes from acting to finance his own movies and wanting to make a Marvel or DC movie that focuses on the interpersonal relationships.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, The Morning Show Season 2 picks up after the explosive events of season one, as co-host Alex Levy ( Aniston) and new co-host Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) had just gone public about the network's history of burying inappropriate behavior and abuse from some of its most lauded employees like Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) and Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin). In the second season, UBA is struggling to find its footing while a new virus is slowly spreading around the world.

The Morning Show also stars Nestor Carbonell, Hasan Minhaj, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, and Marcia Gay Harden. Joining the cast for season two are Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of the Morning Show team; Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award-winner Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.

If he could get the financing for any project what would he make and why?

How he’s in John Cassavetes mode by using the money he makes from acting to financing his own movies.

How he’d love to make a Marvel or DC movie and focus on the interpersonal relationships with five big action set pieces.

When did he find out he was coming back for Season 2?

Does he think Alex (Aniston) is a good person, a bad person, or does it depend on the day of the week?

What is it like filming the emotional charged scenes with Jennifer Aniston?

What does he think fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the show?

How Season 2 gives everyone a good story arc.

Did his storyline change at all as a result of COVID and having to rework the scripts?

