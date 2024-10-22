Step aside, Sherlock and Peaky Blinders, because we have a first look at an upcoming detective drama series set in post-war London. We’re talking about Bookish, created and written by our very own Mycroft Holmes (Mark Gatiss). Set in post-war London in 1946, the series centers on Gabriel Book, an erudite and unconventional antiquarian bookshop owner who assists the police in solving intricate mysteries, utilizing knowledge from his extensive collection of books.

The film is being advertised as a crime thriller and the first-look photos show a very fine aesthetic. But that’s not all — Gatiss also stars in the film as the whip-spart Gabriel Book himself! The cast ensemble also includes but isn’t limited to Polly Walker, Connor Finch, Elliot Levey, Blake Harrison, Buket Kömür, and a glorious line-up of guest stars. The series will comprise of six parts, with each episode spanning 70 minutes, and is slated to air on UKTV's crime drama channel Alibi in 2025.

The filming began six months ago in April 2024 and the production team had only revealed casting information up until now. The first-look images are now out and we have new coppers in town, scientists, detectives, and certainly a bookshop owner who thinks on his toes and appears to be just as quirky as we had imagined. The exact release date of the show is not yet unveiled.

Polly Walker From ‘Bridgerton’ Will Play Gabriel Book’s Wife