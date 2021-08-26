The Mandalorian is trending again now that a new Disney Gallery episode reveals all the juicy behind-the-scenes details of Season 2’s finale, which brought Mark Hamill back as Luke Skywalker. In the wake of the reveal, the finale director Peyton Reed publicly thanked Hamill for his contribution to the show, to which Hamill warmly replied.

In his original tweet, which also features a picture of Hamill holding Baby Yoda, Reed defines the chance of bringing Luke onboard as “an unforgettable experience.” Hamill seems to agree with the director, as he replies by saying that the finale is an “experience I'll treasure forever.”

Luke Skywalker’s appearance in the finale of Season 2 of The Mandalorian was an exciting moment for fans, especially because no one expected to see the Jedi Master in a somewhat new TV corner of the Star Wars universe. The Disney Gallery episode about the finale revealed that Luke was replaced with Ahsoka’s mentor Plo Koon in concept arts, raw footage, and even on the script to keep the secret. Unfortunately, even if Hamill was on set to record the scene, the show didn’t use his real voice, as a piece of software entirely generated the dialogue lines said by Luke.

Image via Disney+/Lucasfilm

RELATED:‌ New 'Mandalorian' LEGO Set Allows Fans to Follow the Way and Recreate the Armorer's Forge

At the end of 2021, The Mandalorian’s first spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, will bring back Temeura Morrison as the beloved bounty hunter, followed by Ming-Na Wen’s deadly assassin Fennec Shand. After The Book of Boba Fett, 2022 will see the premiere of Rogue One’s prequel Andor and Ewan McGregor taking his lightsaber back for Obi-Wan Kenobi. There’s also an Ahsoka series on the pipeline with Rosario Dawson attached to the part, still without a release date.

There’s still no release date for Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Check Peyton’s and Hamill’s tweets below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and More

Share Share Tweet Email

'Top Gun: Maverick's First 13 Minutes Show Tom Cruise Pushing His Limits for "One Last Ride" The upcoming 'Top Gun' sequel will fly into theaters on November 19.

Read Next