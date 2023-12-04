Mark Hamill was born to a Naval Captain, so his family moved around a lot in his youth. After finishing his schooling, Hamill went into acting and appeared in several television shows in the 1960s and 70s, such as General Hospital, The Texas Wheelers, and The Bill Cosby Show. His true rise to stardom came in 1977 when he played Luke Skywalker in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

Beyond his role in Star Wars, Hamill has become a prolific and beloved voice actor, lending his voice to countless productions over his storied career. Despite being best known for Luke Skywalker, he tends to voice villainous characters more often than heroes. Regardless of the role, Hamill brings them all to life with nuance and depth.

10 'Kulipari'

Character: Jir

In his youth, Jir was a member of the Kulipari, an elite group of frogs who defended their homeland from invaders using poison. Due to the loss of his left eye and the fading of his poison with age, Jir was forced to retire and decided to dedicate himself to training the next generation of warriors. His greatest pupil is Darel (Josh Keaton), the son of another Kulipari, who was born without poison.

Jir is an effective mentor: he can be strict and even harsh at times, but always works to bring out the best in his students. Though he is far past his prime and missing his greatest weapon, Jir is no coward and is ready to stand and fight for his homeland even against overwhelming odds. Hamill's voicework as Jir is pretty fun, giving him gruffness that reflects his years of experience.

9 'The Venture Bros'

Character: Presto Change-O

When Doctor Venture (James Urbaniak) creates a functioning teleporter, a team of supervillains is assembled to steal it. One member of the team is Presto Change-O, an eccentric shapeshifter tasked with navigating the ventilation system and plugging in a transmitter to allow their hacker, Dot Com (Kate McKinnon and Annie Savage), to bypass security. Unfortunately, things go sour when Venture's bodyguard, Brock Sampson (Patrick Warburton), arrives on the scene.

Hamill goes all out with Presto, turning a one-episode mook into one of The Venture Bros' most memorable cameos. His performance feels like a love letter to Caesar Romero's Joker from the 1966 Batman TV show, which perfectly fits his Dick Sprang-inspired design. The animators had a lot of fun with Presto's powers, allowing him to transform into all sorts of creatures and objects.

8 'Codename: Kids Next Door'

Character: Stickybeard

In his youth, Stickybeard was captured by stories of his grandfather's life as a candy pirate and decided to follow this legacy when he grew up. Now the captain of his own ship, the Sweet Revenge, he sails the suburbs stealing candy from children. This frequently brings him into conflict with Sector V of the Kids Next Door, and he develops a particular rivalry with Numbuh 5 (Cree Summers), a fellow candy enthusiast.

Codename: Kids Next Door was known for how creative its villains were, and Stickybeard is one of the best examples of the show's style. His candy pirates distinguish themselves with weapons such as peppermint swords and a weakness for salt. Though he loves to hoard as much candy as possible, Stickybeard does have a shred of honor, and has acknowledged Numbuh 5 as a worthy rival who'd make a great candy pirate if she chose.

7 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Character: SkekTek the Scientist

On the alien world of Thra, ancient creatures called the Skeksis rule by controlling the Crystal of Truth. Their Emperor, SkekSo (Jason Isaacs), tasks SkekTek the Scientist, with experimenting on the crystal in order to use it to rejuvenate their bodies. He makes a breakthrough when he discovers that the crystal can be used to drain the essence of the native Gelflings, which the Skeksis can drink to become more powerful.

SkekTek is one of the most interesting Skeksis characters in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. He is the most logical of his kind, and though his inventions are crucial to helping the Skeksis maintain their power, he is looked down upon and belittled by his peers due to being the least physically impressive. Hamill's performance matches this beautifully: his voice sounds nasally and sour, reflecting SkekTek's resentment.

6 'Justice League Unlimited'

Character: The Trickster

Within Central City, The Flash (Michael Rosenbaum) has to contend with many dangerous criminals, such as the Mirror Master (Alexis Denisof), Captain Cold (Lex Lang), and Captain Boomerang (Donal Gibson). One of his less troublesome Rogues is the Trickster, who prefers to try and pull pranks on Flash instead of killing him. Flash recognizes this in him and prefers to talk Trickster down and convince him to get the help he needs.

Hamill previously played the Trickster in the live-action 1990s The Flash show, and again in the 2014 series, so it's no small wonder he's a perfect fit for the animated version. The voice he goes with doesn't have a lot of flash to it: it's very neutral but eternally optimistic. This helps to set the Trickster apart from his fellow Rogues and makes the friendship between him and Flash feel more believable.

5 'Castle In The Sky'

Character: Muska (Disney English Dub)

A special agent working for the world's government, Muska is actually a descendant of royalty from Laputa, an ancient floating city of advanced technology. He tracks down a young girl named Sheeta (Keiko Yokozawa/Anna Paquin), also of Laputan descent, who has a crystal necessary to finding the city and unlocking its power. After she escapes, Muska must contend with sky pirates and a young boy named Pazu (Mayumi Tanaka/James Van Der Beek) to retrieve Sheeta and claim Laputa's power for himself.

Muska is a memorable antagonist from the stellar works of Studio Ghibli, and Hamill does phenomenally in the 2003 dub. He conducts himself as intelligent and courteous, but every word is spoken as if he looks down upon those around him. Upon arriving at Laputa, the mask of civility drops, and Hamill gets to go full ham with his villainy.

4 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series'

Character: Hobgoblin

Originally a low-time crook, the Hobgoblin was hired by Norman Osborn (Neil Ross) to assassinate Wilson Fisk (Roscoe Lee Browne), and supplied him with advanced weapons and a glider to do the job. Spider-Man (Christopher Daniel Barns) thwarts the initial attempt, and during the follow-up, Hobgoblin discovers Fisk's identity as the Kingpin of crime. After another defeat by Spider-Man, Hobgoblin becomes a recurring nemesis for the web-swinger, either trying to get rich or take Fisk's place in the criminal underworld.

Due to the success of Spider-Man, The Animated Series, Hamill's take on the Hobgoblin was many people's introduction to the character. He does a terrific job of making the Hobgoblin feel like a regular thug suddenly given great power: he's menacing, and his plans have ambition, but he usually can't back them up. It's even more impressive that he made such an impact given the show's numerous network restrictions.

3 'Regular Show'

Character: Skips

One of seven groundskeepers in charge of looking after a park, Skips is a hard-working yeti who acts as the most responsible and wise member of the crew. As such, he is often sought out by others for advice, especially his lazy co-workers, Mordecai (J. G. Quintel) and Rigby (William Salyers). His wisdom comes from the fact that he was granted immortality by the Guardians of Eternal Youth.

Skips is more laid back than Hamill's usual characters, but he still slips naturally into the role. His gruff, neutral tone helps to sell Skips as a wise and hard-working individual who'd rather not be bothered by his coworker's shenanigans. His backstory is also pretty emotional and goes a long way to explain how he ended up as the yeti audiences know and love.

2 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

Character: Fire Lord Ozai

After the death of his nephew, Ozai made a power grab to claim the title of Fire Lord over his older brother, Iroh (Makoto Iwamatsu and Greg Baldwin). He continued his family's war of conquest to bring the nations of Water and Earth to heel, regardless of the sacrifices needed to achieve it. When his son, Zuko (Dante Basco), spoke out against one general during a war meeting, Ozai burned his face in retribution for bringing shame to their family and banished him until Zuko located the Avatar, the master of the four elements.

Befitting Avatar: The Last Airbender's status as one of the best children's shows ever made, Ozai ranks among one of the most effective villains. He believes in social Darwinism and a might-makes-right view of the world: the strong are within their right to take what they wish, and those who do not fall in line are to be destroyed. Hamill's performance captures this through a reserved, menacing voice that hints at a greater fury just waiting to be unleashed.

1 Batman: The Animated Series

Character: The Joker

Known as the Clown Prince of Crime, the Joker is one of the most dangerous and psychotic criminals to threaten Gotham City. His crimes generally involve spreading chaos and anarchy, especially through his trademark Joker Venom, which forces whoever is infected by it to laugh themselves to death. Of course, all this carnage is merely a means to facilitate his true goal: a chance to outfox Batman (Kevin Conroy).

Ever since replacing Tim Curry as the voice of the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, Hamill has become the most recognized voice of the character. His performance blends what worked in previous ones, such as Romero's chaotic energy with Jack Nickelson's intimidation. His back and forth with Conroy's Batman was perfect, and Hamill said that, whenever he was asked to play the Joker in a game or show, the first thing he'd ask was if Conroy was Batman.

