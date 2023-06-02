Mark Hamill has revealed he took on the voice role of the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series after Tim Burton cast Michael Keaton as Batman. As MovieWeb reported, while speaking with WIRED, the Star Wars legend only took on the role after the controversy surrounding Keaton’s appointment, admitting he didn’t think he would get the job.

Hamill, who is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in several Star Wars films, confessed that he only auditioned for the Batman voice role after hearing the negativity surrounding Keaton’s casting as Bruce Wayne. “I just read for it. I had a confidence that really helped me, because there was this big outcry that Michael Keaton was gonna play Batman,” Hamill said about his audition for the Joker in the animated series. “‘Oh, he’s Mr. Mom, he’s a comedy actor,’” Hamill recalled people saying at the time about Keaton’s appointment as the lead role in Batman. “I mean, they hadn’t even seen him [in the role] and they didn’t realise how great he would become. But, there was great controversy.” The actor revealed that knowing people were already saying negative things about other casting decisions spurred him on to try for the role, despite believing he may not have been fit for the part.

In the interview, Hamill explained that he was more confident going into the audition than when he actually got the part. “When I went in [for the Joker role], I thought, ‘You think they’re gonna hire Luke Skywalker to play the Joker? The fans will lose their minds!’” Hamill said, fearing his well-known Star Wars role would limit his future roles. However, it was this fear of possible rejection that boosted his confidence. “I was so sure that I couldn’t be cast. I was completely relaxed. A lot of times there’s performance anxiety because you want the part; here I knew I couldn’t get the part, so, who cares? I drove out of the parking lot thinking, ‘That’s the best Joker they’ll ever hear, and it’s too bad they can’t cast me.’” His anxiety only came when he did get the role. “As soon as they did cast me, [my confidence] reversed. I was like, ‘Oh no, I can’t do this!’”

Will Hamill Voice the Joker Again?

Despite voicing the Joker in several Batman productions, including for eighty-five episodes of Batman: The Animated Series, and admitting it is one of his favourite roles, Hamill does not believe he will ever reprise the character. "It's really one of my favorite characters to play, because he's insane, and because he's insane, he's never boring. It's just fun to play a character who creates chaos everywhere he goes,” Hamill said of the Joker. However, following the death of Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman alongside his Joker, Hamill has revealed he will not voice the Joker in any other project. Nonetheless, he does continue to support Keaton, who plays Batman in The Flash, which is set to hit theatres on June 16.

Batman: The Animated Series is based on the superhero, Batman, created by DC Comics. The show ran from September 1992 on Fox Kids for three years, with a follow-up series, The New Batman Adventures airing in 1997 on Kids’ WB. Developed by Bruce W. Timm, Paul Dini, and Mitch Brian, the series also featured the voice talent of Robert Costanzo, Efrem Zimbalist Jr., Loren Lester, and Bob Hastings.

Batman: The Animated Series is currently streaming on HBO Max.