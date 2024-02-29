The Big Picture Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill, the ultimate Batman and Joker duo, are returning for one final showdown in Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3.

The Tomorrowverse saga marks the end of DC's animated universe, including iconic shows like Batman: The Animated Series.

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of Part 3 to hear the definitive versions of Batman and Joker together one last time.

When it comes to Batman and The Joker, no one has done the characters more justice than Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill. The two legendary actors had played the character for over 30 years. However, since the tragic passing of Conroy in late 2022, Hamill has since retired from his role as the Clown Prince of Crime. That being said, it appears that DC fans will be able to hear these arch rivals one last time as Hamill is returning alongside his Batman to voice Joker in Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3.

This news comes from IGN, who also revealed the larger cast list for the conclusion of DC’s current animated universe, dubbed the “Tomorrowverse”. However, as time has gone on with the release of Part 1 last month, it has become more and more apparent that this epic trilogy is not only the end of the company’s current continuity of films, but their entire animated history up to this point. This includes the genre defining Batman: The Animated Series, which started the DCAU in 1992. Featuring a darker tone that was great for both older and younger viewers to enjoy, it’s often considered the definitive version of The Caped Crusader.

Batman & The Joker Unite One Final Time

However, one of the biggest reasons for the show's continued beloved legacy was Conroy’s Batman and Hamill’s Joker. They were the perfect yin and yang with three decades of history behind them. Whether it was a serious story like the masterpieces Batman: Mask of the Phantasm or Batman: Arkham City or a show of the more kid friendly variety like Justice League Action, this undeniable pairing always understood the assignment. They were so good together that comic book readers often hear them in their heads when they are flipping through the pages of the latest Batman and Joker showdown. Conroy and Hamill changed things forever, which made it sad, yet completely understandable, that the latter was retiring from the role since he had always voiced The Joker with Conroy’s Batman by his side. While the size of their roles is anyone's guess, all that matters right now is that, thanks to the multiverse, DC fans get to hear the definitive versions of these iconic characters together one emotional last time.

When Does 'Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3' Release?

There’s no release date for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3 yet, but a summer release shouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility. Part 1 is already available on VOD and Blu-ray while Part 2 will debut on digital on April 23, 2024. While fans anxiously wait to see Hamill’s Joker and Conroy’s Batman together once again, you can view the trailer for Part 1 below.