Mark Hamill hasn’t had his last laugh as The Joker just yet. While the voice actor has previously stated that he had since retired as the villain role when his partner-in-crime Kevin Conroy (Batman) passed away in 2022, fans are going to hear his clown prince of crime a few more times before the year is over. We previously knew that Hamill would return as Joker in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three alongside Conroy, but it’s just been announced that he will also be a playable character in the fighting game MultiVersus.

MultiVersus was a Super Smash Bros.-like Mascot platform fighting game that brought all of Warner Brothers' most popular characters together. This included Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, Rick and Morty, Adventure Time and, of course, the DC Universe. The latter characters featured heroes like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman alongside villains like Harley Quinn. The free-to-play game was initially released in the summer of 2022 before it was abruptly shut down a year later, in 2023. Conroy recorded all his lines for Batman prior to his death. Now, back by popular demand, Player First Games is relaunching the game later this month with Joker being the first new character added. A cinematic trailer was also released teasing the next showdown between Conroy’s Dark Knight and Hamill’s Joker. The actor even recites one of the character's classic lines, “wait till they get a load of me”, which Jack Nicholson famously said in Tim Burton’s Batman.

Mark Hamill and Kevin Conroy Are One of a Kind

Both Hamill and Conroy made their debut as their respected characters in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992. Hamill's first episode was “Joker’s Favor” with the rest being DC history. The actor would reprise the role on almost every DCAU show, like The New Batman Adventures, Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League and Static Shock, in addition to the cult classic films Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker. He would even appear in the video game Batman: Vengeance as the main villain. However, once the DCAU was over, Hamill and Conroy would continue their war in many ways. This includes films like Batman: The Killing Joke, shows like Justice League Action and Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, and video games like the Batman: Arkham franchise. Hamill has never voiced the character without Conroy being his Batman. That remains true with this upcoming appearance in MultiVersus.

When Does ‘MultiVersus’ Release?

MultiVersus will relaunch free-to-play with Joker as a playable character on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. Joker’s trailer can be viewed above. Along with MultiVersus, Hamill's last laugh will be heard in Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three on July 16, 2024.