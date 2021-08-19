Disney has given us our first look into how a young Luke Skywalker was brought back to life for Season 2 of The Mandalorian. The studio has released a new clip from Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale, the all-new special arriving on Disney+ August 25 that examines just how Lucasfilm artists worked to incorporate the most legendary Jedi in the galaxy back to life, and keep it a secret in the process.

The new clip features executive producer and director Dave Filoni talking about the experience of working with Mark Hamill on the set of The Mandalorian, and how recreating a young Luke Skywalker represents the closing of a circle that began with his crew growing up with the original Star Wars trilogy:

“This job is great in so many ways, and I think people think the job is great because we get to tell the story, because we do these effects, because we get these experiences, because we go to [Star Wars] Celebration, right? But, also great is just standing on the side...you see your crew, just staring at Mark, and you realize they’re remembering what it meant to them. And you realize you’ve been a part of constructing something that’s giving that experience to people — this good feeling, which fundamentally, Star Wars should deliver a good feeling, an uplifting feeling, in you, in your family, in your kids, whatever.”

Cut through with footage of Hamill filming on the set of Moff Gideon’s star destroyer, the featurette is sure to generate excitement for the full documentary, diving into the cutting-edge technology used to bring Return of the Jedi-era Luke Skywalker back to life, thirty-seven years after the film’s premiere.

The second season of The Mandalorian was recognized with twenty-four nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Giancarlo Esposito, and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. The season is also included in the first batch of nominations for Outstanding Stunt Coordination and Performance, the first time in which the Emmys have recognized the work of stunt performers in television.

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale will premiere on August 25, exclusively on Disney+. Fans can stream the rest of the Gallery series, as well as both seasons of The Mandalorian, on Disney+ now. Check out the brand new clip below:

