Since his debut in 1977, Mark Hamill has put together an illustrious career. He is best known for his voice acting roles, especially the Joker in numerous TV and film projects, and for playing Luke Skywalker, the de-facto protagonist of the Star Wars franchise. In 2018, he earned himself a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to solidify his legacy as one of the acting legends of genre filmmaking.

Despite being widely known for Star Wars, Hamill has starred in various other movies where he left his mark. He has starred in some live-action movies but often tends to lend his voice to numerous animated films. Hamill's voice acting is remarkable, making him a versatile talent who can star in anything. With many great movies under his belt, such as Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind and Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, Hamill has a phenomenal resumé that many others could only dream of.

10 'Wizards' (1977)

Directed by Ralph Bakshi

One of the weirdest sci-fi fantasy movies, Wizards follows Avatar (Bob Holt) on his quest to dethrone his brother, who unjustly took it from their mother. In a post-apocalyptic world, millions of years in the future, humans have turned into elves, fairies or mutants, and Blackwolf (Steve Gravers) discovers old Nazi technology and uses it to take control over the kingdom.

Wizard's world is incredibly creative, with a unique style, humor, and shock, making it a classic.

This bizarre movie was Hamill's debut before Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, where he voiced Sean, the young son of a mountain king. While the film is controversial for its inclusion of the swastika and actual WW2 footage and mixed reviews, it gained a cult following for a reason. The world is incredibly creative, with a unique style, humor, and shock, making it a classic. Despite Hamill's short-lived part, Wizards is still a must-watch for those looking for something different.

9 'Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi' (2017)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is a farewell to Luke Skywalker, one of the most iconic characters in film history. The movie has Rey trying to get Luke to train her and overcome his trauma of letting Ben Solo turn to the dark side. Meanwhile, the last remaining rebel fleet is running on empty while trying to escape the inevitable clutch of The First Order.

The Last Jedi received rave reviews from critics but was divisive with audiences, upsetting many fans with how it handled Luke's story and Star Wars lore. However, Luke Skywalker's arc in the Star Wars sequels is the best part of the trilogy because it connects it to the rest of the saga and acknowledges the Jedi's failure. Despite its flaws, The Last Jedi is still an enjoyable movie with some of the best content for Luke Skywalker since Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, allowing Hamill to go further with the role than ever before.

8 'Brigsby Bear' (2017)

Directed by Dave McCary

Brigsby Bear follows James Pope, a captive man since childhood whose only entertainment is a children's show called Brigsby Bear. Upon his rescue by the police, James realizes that his captor made up the TV show. Incapable of coping with the real world and obsessed with ending the show, James decides to finish Brigsby Bear. Hamill plays Ted, James' captor and the main force behind the fictional show.

Despite its depressing storyline, Brigsby Bear is very sentimental and focuses on the good, with James seeking help while trying to relate to others. The film is exceptionally creative, motivating and a treat for viewers. Sadly, it didn't get global recognition but received glowing reviews. Hamill shines as a bizarre and antagonistic yet somewhat endearing character, even if he is in the wrong. Overall, Brigsby Bear is one of the most underrated comedies of the 2010s and a movie more fans need to get acquainted with.

7 'Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker' (2000)

Directed by Curt Geda

This film takes place in the Batman Beyond universe, decades after Bruce Wayne retired from being Batman. In this cyberpunk future, Terry McGinnis takes up the mantle of Batman. But he isn't the only one returning to Gotham, as the Joker reapers for the first time in years to cause his trademark chaos in the future. This wasn't the last return of the Joker, as Hamill will voice the Joker again in the new Justice League animated movie.

Having Hamill return as the Joker again was definitely a treat, as his voice is truly iconic. Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker is yet another DC animated masterclass that nails the dark and grittiness, atmosphere, and story. The mystery progresses at a perfect pace, and the film dives deeper into the characters of Terry and Bruce and gives a satisfying reason for the Joker's return. Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker is a perfect DC movie that mixes excellent new content with nostalgia.

6 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi' (1983)

Directed by Richard Marquand

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi is the conclusion to the original Star Wars trilogy. Hamill plays Luke for one final time as he must defeat Emperor Palpatine, who plans to rebuild the Death Star and rule over the galaxy with an even tighter fist for what would have been an even darker ending for the Star Wars franchise. He goes on a journey to save his friends from Jabba the Hutt and team up with the Ewoks to disrupt their plans.

Hamill fully embodies the hero's journey in Return of the Jedi, and it is impressive to see the difference between Luke from the first to the last movie. He feels like a completely different character, someone who has experienced and overcame hardship to become a hero in a time when he is needed the most. Hamill's performance was spectacular and the best of the trilogy, reaching new emotional heights by forgiving Darth Vader. Return of the Jedi is a great sendoff, and Hamill plays the part spectacularly.

5 'Castle in the Sky' (1986)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

The first official film by Studio Ghibli, regarded as one of the best films, Castle in the Sky is a movie about ecological philosophy inspired by Hayao Miyazaki's trip to Wales. Ir cents on Sheeta and Pazu, who go on the run from Muska, a government agent who seeks to steal Sheeta's necklace, which is the key to unlocking the giant flying castle with advanced technology.

Again, Hamill lends his voice to another iconic role in another fantastic and critically acclaimed movie. His character is a great antagonist, and Hamill makes it believable with his pompous voice, fully embodying the evilness and crafting a figure who leaps off the screen. Castle in the Sky is a fantastic steampunk movie and one of Studio Ghibli's best, partly because of Hamill's wonderful performance.

4 'The Big Red One' (1980)

Directed by Samuel Fuller