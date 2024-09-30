Instead of saving the Star Wars galaxy or terrorizing Gotham City, Mark Hamill is set to return to another beloved IP in the near future with a beloved animated sitcom. One of Cartoon Network's most bizarre and audacious shows (which is ironic given its title), Regular Show captivated audiences of all ages when it ran from 2010 to 2017. Now, Mordecai the Blue Jay (J.G. Quintel), Rigby the Racoon (William Salyers), and the rest of their groundskeeper companions are set to return for a brand-new revival, and Hamill has now confirmed that he'll be returning to the show as the grumpy yeti Skips.

Mark Hamill shared the news during a panel at Fan Expo Chicago. He shared a story about how he got a message from his co-star William Salyers asking if he was going to return for the recently announced revival. Hamill quickly shut down any doubts that he'd be missing out on the show, even saying "There is only one Skips." He continued:

"William Salyers DMed me. He said, ‘Did you hear the news? I’m just worried, are you in or not?’ As if I’ve somehow outgrown them. I wrote him back saying, ‘There is only one Skips, and he’s very much looking forward to meeting with his old pal Rigby.’ He sent me a gif of somebody dancing with joy."

As many fans of Hamill likely already know, his biggest contributions to the entertainment industry go well beyond playing Luke Skywalker. He's a voice-acting legend behind so many beloved shows, like Batman: The Animated Series and Avatar: The Last Airbender. The Joker and Firelord Ozai may be legendary, but it's abundantly clear that Hamill still holds the fan-favorite character of Skips in very high regard.

'Regular Show' Isn't the Only Cartoon Network Show Getting Rebooted

It's been strange times for Cartoon Network in recent months, with many speculating that Warner Bros. Discovery has begun downsizing the beloved platform after shutting down its iconic website. This isn't exactly the case, however, and several classic shows are set to be getting the reboot treatment along with Regular Show. First is Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, which is set to return with a new twist geared toward younger audiences. Also in the works is a seventh season of The Amazing World of Gumball, bringing with it all sorts of strange characters and even stranger stories. Cartoon Network is also betting big on more Adventure Time, as not only is a feature film in the works but also two brand-new spin-off shows set in the Adventure Time universe.

The Regular Show revival does not currently have a release date, but the original show is currently available to stream on Max.

