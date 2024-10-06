Although Star Wars is one of, if not the most popular movie franchises in the world, most of the individual movies themselves are quite divisive. Almost all of the series’ theatrical releases have received at least modestly positive reviews from critics, but only the first two entries are unanimously acclaimed among the majority of the audience, with different factions of viewers frequently noting what they see as significant flaws with one or more of the later installments. Collectively, the series’ Original Trilogy is by far the most popular subset of the group, but individually, the third entry, 1983’s Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, is subject to more skepticism, with some viewers having placed it below some of the more recent films in rankings.

That said, the film also has plenty of supporters who view it as being of similar quality to even its lauded predecessors. Franchise star Mark Hamill contributed to the everlasting debate about the film’s quality by describing his own less than enthusiastic initial reaction to its script. While part of Hamill’s statement echoes a common complaint about the film, his skepticism of the portrayal of his character, Jedi Luke Skywalker, is noteworthy given that Luke’s role is generally cited as a highlight of the film even in less favorable appraisals, with strong material leading to arguably Hamill’s best performance in the role.

Even Mark Hamill Questioned the Creation of Star Wars' Ewoks

Close

During the “Mark Hamill Live” panel at Fan Expo Chicago, as shown in a TikTok, the actor described how the script for Return of the Jedi didn’t meet his expectations following the dark ending of the previous film, Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, saying:

"I read the third one. I, sort of, was thinking that the plot would be- because Luke lost a hand, he has a black glove, he’s now dressed in black, and, as we all know, villains dressed in black. It’s a rule. So I thought the third one would [show] Luke struggling to decide between the light and the dark, and I was reading it and thinking ‘Ewoks?!'"

The end of his comment refers to the teddy bear-like aliens that help Luke’s Rebel Alliance unit in their mission to sabotage the second Death Star during the film’s finale. The Ewoks are arguably the most divisive aspect of the film, with detractors saying that their scenes are frivolous and their success in fighting the evil military forces of the Galactic Empire is unbelievable, while others feel that their comedic cuteness is fitting for the mostly family friendly franchise and their underdog qualities make them natural allies for the similarly scrappy Rebels.

Luke's 'Return of the Jedi' Arc Is Better Than Hamill Initially Thought

Image via 20th Century Fox

While Hamill’s skepticism of the creatures at least echoes the sentiment of a decent portion of the fanbase, his comments about his own character are, again, more surprising, as Luke’s character development and effort to turn his father, Anakin/Darth Vader (James Earl Jones, David Prowse, and Sebastian Shaw) away from the Dark Side of the Force are generally praised, even by viewers who are less impressed by other aspects of the film, and the struggle between dark and light that Hamill wanted to see Luke deal with is frequently depicted. As Hamill admits, Luke’s costuming immediately alludes to him being tempted by the Dark Side and the film continues to emphasize this struggle in various significant ways.

Luke’s introduction into the film, which comes as part of a mission to rescue his friend Han Solo (Harrison Ford) from crime lord Jabba the Hutt (Toby Philpott, Mike Edmunds, David Barclay, and Larry Ward) in particular, highlights a newfound ruthlessness in the usually heroic character. During the mission he offers to trade his beloved droids to Jabba (though this admittedly seems to be a ploy), repeatedly threatens Jabba’s life, and, perhaps most tellingly, uses the Force to choke a pair of guards the same way Anakin famously did to his subordinates in the previous films (although Luke stops short of killing the guards, which Anakin didn’t always do). Although this is all arguably justified in the name of rescuing Han, and Jabba and company are themselves vile criminals, it does seem to go against Yoda’s (Frank Oz) teachings from Episode V, in which he noted that “A Jedi uses the Force for knowledge and defense. Never for attack.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

During Luke’s confrontation with Anakin and his Sith master Sheev Palpatine/Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), his good intentions again put him in danger of turning to the Dark Side. Although initially refusing to fight Anakin as part of his effort to turn him back to the Light Side, Luke eventually does take up his lightsaber against his father when Palpatine reveals that he has manipulated the Rebels into launching their current attack so he can kill them all. Luke becomes even more enraged when Anakin threatens his twin sister, Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), relentlessly attacking his father until he seems to be within seconds of killing him, before looking at his own robotic hand and noticing how similar he’s becoming to the cyborg Anakin and stopping himself.

While it’s interesting to speculate about a hypothetical version of Return of the Jedi in which Luke’s story gets even darker, and other aspects of the film like the Ewoks and the second Death Star will almost certainly remain divisive among viewers, the canonical version of the Luke/Anakin arc is largely satisfying, with the latter’s redemption and subsequent death standing as particularly iconic moments in American cinema. It’s also worth reiterating that Hamill’s comments describe his initial reaction to the film’s story while it was being developed. It’s possible his opinion on the film could have shifted to become more appreciative over time, and it indeed seems like this may be the case, given his highly publicized criticism of Luke’s more morally ambiguous role in 2017’s Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+