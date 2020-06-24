Exclusive: Mark Hamill Joins the Russo Brothers’ ‘Pizza Film School’ for ‘The Empire Strikes Back’

In case you hadn’t heard, filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo have been hosting a weekly web series called Russo Bros Pizza Film School, in which the two blockbuster directors of Avengers: Endgame sit down with guests to discuss classic films while enjoying some pizza from local pizzerias. Over the past few weeks, the directors have featured a wide variety of films, including John Frankenheimer’s espionage thriller Ronin and Sam Raimi’s ghoulish horror breakout The Evil Dead. This week, the Russos and Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely welcome extremely special guest Mark Hamill to discuss The Empire Strikes Back, and if that’s not worth the price of a local pizza, nothing ever will be.

In addition to widely being considered the best Star Wars film, The Empire Strikes Back is regarded as one of the greatest blockbusters ever made, particularly because of its darker tone and jaw-dropping cliffhanger. Several modern filmmakers, including the Russos themselves, cite it as a major influence on both their love of cinema and their artistic sensibilities. In celebration of the movie’s 40th anniversary, franchise star Hamill joins the Russos and Markus & McFeely to share his insights on what made the first Star Wars sequel such a success, both at the box office and in its ability to continue to resonate with audiences decades after its release.

You can check out the exclusive teaser below. Make sure to catch the episode when it airs Friday at 12PM PT / 3PM ET on the Russo Brothers’ Instagram page @therussobrothers. Past episodes can be found on the Russos’ IGTV page.

