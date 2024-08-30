Nowadays, it’s hard to imagine Mark Hamill in Hollywood without a lightsaber in hand. Ever since the star's iconic role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, Hamill's celebrity has largely been synonymous with George Lucas's sci-fi universe, with the actor's beloved status further solidified by his equally iconic version of DC's The Joker. Across numerous sequel films, spin-offs, and animated adventures, the performer's long association with galactic battles and colorful superheroes has cemented him as a fixture of various fantastical locales, which is why it might surprise some fans to learn that one of Hamill's earliest roles actually saw him coming of age in the Southwest.

Three years before the premiere of 1977's Star Wars, Hamill starred in The Texas Wheelers, a short-lived ABC sitcom that aired from 1974-1975. A television western set in the fictional town of Lamont, the series was created by Dale McCraven, creator of another one of the most underrated sitcoms of the 70s, Mork & Mindy, and follows the domestic misadventures of the eponymous Wheeler family. Originally releasing only four episodes during its initial run, the promising series survived its first cancellation in 1974 to release another batch of four episodes the following summer, though ultimately, the series didn't prove popular enough to air all thirteen of its total episodes produced. Still, with a young Gary Busey in the cast and the West's trademark mixture of heart and nostalgic grit, The Texas Wheelers is worthy of a second look.

What Is ABC’s ‘The Texas Wheelers’ About?

The series' story begins with the return of the Wheelers' absent father, Zack (Jack Elam), an irresponsible gold prospector and heavy drinker who abandoned his children after the death of their mother. This loss causes Busey's Truckie, the eldest of the Wheeler siblings, to take over as the family's main provider, a level of unfair responsibility which eventually leads Truckie to go on strike in Episode 8, "The Rebel." Outside this caretaker drama, the show also revolves around the three younger Wheelers, with Hamill playing the second-eldest sibling, Doobie, to little sister Boo (Karen Oberdier) and his youngest brother, T.J. (Tony Becker), all of whom are soon forced to navigate the disappointment and frustration of their father's late return.

While McCraven's series often balances this bitter premise with dry humor and the innocent sweetness of its child stars, The Texas Wheelers nevertheless still depicts a variety of poignant storylines. In Episode 6, "The Music Box," Zack's stubborn desire to prove he can raise money for the family results in him accidentally selling a music box coveted by Boo, resulting in a moving exploration of maturity and love as subtle as some of the genre' best Western TV shows. In the next episode, "The Call," Zack's selfishness and inconsiderate personality are contrasted by his care for his daughter, as the normally gruff man spares a reassuring smile for his little girl after being injured beside a fishing stream. The ending of the episode plays off this injury with the same slapstick humor that gives the series its unorthodox names, but not before the heartwarming moment illustrates The Texas Wheelers' ability to find love in even the most dysfunctional of families.

Mark Hamill Plays a Different Kind of Farm Boy in ‘The Texas Wheelers’

As the second-most mature of the Wheeler siblings, Mark Hamill's Doobie is certainly not exempt from the series' gags and adolescent miseries. Donning the same restless and rural persona that later made Hamill the perfect Luke Skywalker for Lucas's space opera, Hamill's performance as Doobie takes advantage of the actor's strengths as well as Mark Hamill's most popular movies, highlighting his earnest portrayal every time Doobie comforts his younger siblings. A refreshing departure from the rougher edges of Truckie's assertive masculinity and Zack's irresponsibility, Hamill's carefree charm elevates Doobie's troubled coming of age in Lamont, with the character's love for his mirror and awkward attempts at flirting providing audiences with one of the most likable faces in the series.

Frequently playing off Truckie's more dominant personality and primarily characterized by his endless obsession with older girls, Doobie's most dramatic moments in the series are also his most relatable, as the younger brother's encounter with pornography in Episode 2 and confinement with Zack during Episode 4, "The Twister," unearth the character's raw emotional conflicts. Whether it's feeling overwhelmed by a sudden exposure to mature sexuality or being unable to avoid his feelings towards his absent father, Hamill portrays Doobie's personal struggles with tenderness and a rare sensitivity for traditional westerns, utilizing the series' natural dialogue in a way that would later prove difficult for Hamill in Star Wars. The space for Doobie to explore these personal feelings instead of worrying about family finances likewise establishes him as a wayward parallel to Busey's Truckie. However, this dynamic was unfortunately not enough to save the series in the long run.

Low Viewership and Stiff Competition Ultimately Forced ABC To Cancel One of Its Most Promising Westerns

Despite the series' heartwarming themes and Hamill's younger sibling energy, The Texas Wheelers officially left the frontier after its second batch of episodes dropped in 1975. The show's focus on troubled fatherhood and abandonment struck a chord with some reviewers, though ultimately, the promising series suffered from abysmal ratings. While other networks like CBS could afford to take its Western content off the air for political reasons, ABC's Hamill-led series suffered from an abundance of technical disadvantages. Not only was the series given a late-night time slot for airing its initial episodes, but it also had to compete with NBC's The Rockford Files, a far more popular drama that ultimately ran for six seasons.

Yet, despite the fact that The Texas Wheelers' fans never got to enjoy the show's five unaired episodes and see the Wheeler family fully recover from their father's eight-month hiatus, there is a silver lining to the show's cancellation. In a post on X, Mark Hamill himself had nothing but praise for one of his earliest series, admitting that he wouldn't have been able to book Star Wars if the show continued to take up his schedule. Therefore, while audiences may not have gotten to enjoy the actor's full stint as an optimistic cowboy, fans can at least rest easy knowing they traded the most charismatic Wheeler for one of Star Wars' most heroic Jedi. A deeply old-fashioned series that evokes the early nostalgia of the western family, The Texas Wheelers may not possess all the fantasy and diverse characters of Star Wars, but the short-lived series' appeal is not unlike its difficult father — all heart beneath a rough exterior.