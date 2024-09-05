Luke Skywalker may have dominated Mark Hamill’s career throughout the late '70s and early '80s, but the intergalactic rebel isn’t the only role which cemented the early actor’s rise in Hollywood. From his short-lived stint in The Texas Wheelers to his appearances on General Hospital, Hamill’s early career saw him featuring in a variety of entertainment genres, but his starring role in Star Wars soon introduced Hamill to a very different theater of war. Mere months after the release of The Empire Strikes Back and years before Return of the Jedi concluded George Lucas' original trilogy, Hamill took a break from his space opera to star in 1980's The Big Red One, one of the most relentless World War II films ever made.

What Is Samuel Fuller's World War II Movie About?

Directed by Hollywood veteran Samuel Fuller and based on his time as a member of the U.S. Army's 1st Infantry Division during the war, The Big Red One chronicles the battles and brutalities endured by Fuller's former unit, whose shoulder insignia of a single red stripe lends the film its name. Now largely eclipsed by more infamous depictions of similar events, such as Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan, Fuller's retelling still makes for a largely underrated WWII movie, with the director's writing credit delivering plenty of memorable lines and the kind of bitter, breakneck fighting that characterizes the genre's typically nihilistic tone. Moreover, despite not inspiring enough love to earn Hollywood's biggest awards, The Big Red One has still received plenty of critical acclaim since its initial release, with many fans considering Fuller's autobiographical venture a hidden gem of classic war films.

The film itself takes an unconventional approach to its source material, relying on a fragmented, episodic structure in order to accommodate the broad scope of Fuller's narrative focus. Revolving around the war-torn career of Lee Marvin's unnamed Sergeant, the film begins by depicting the character's final kill in the waning hours of World War I and goes on to explore his tenure as a squad leader during the heaviest action of WWII. Under his direct command are soldiers like Private Zab (Robert Carradine), an aspiring writer who acts as a foil for Fuller and the film's narrator, and Hamill's Private Griff, the group's sharpshooter. Together with Bobby Di Cocco's Private Vinci and Perry Lang's Private Kaiser, the group fights from North Africa to the hills of Czechoslovakia, drawing from the accuracy of Fuller's experiences in WWII to take a wide-ranging look at the changing landscapes of war.

The film balances this ambitious premise with plenty of intimate character moments as The Big Red One progresses, utilizing repeated scenes of soldiers in transit to portray their journey from fresh-faced fighters to jaded veterans. Whether it's Private Zab celebrating his first novel or Private Vinci planning to start a bagel shop with money he uncovered in a Sicilian village, the film starts each man out with an enthusiastic perspective, gradually buried with their unit's replacements. In this regard, Fuller leverages his experience making movies in multiple genres well, offsetting the privates' pessimism with a more uplifting arc for Marvin's Sergeant, who ends the movie by saving the life of a German soldier he unwittingly stabbed after the war had already ended. Since his kill at the start of the movie occurred under similar circumstances, this reversal offers the Sergeant redemption in the otherwise merciless film, but his character development is far from the only one that sets the tone for Fuller's story.

Mark Hamill Is a Soldier Who Learns To Kill in Fuller's Autobiographical Film

Even though Hamill's Private Griff shares fewer similarities with the film's director, the squad's sharpshooting artist undeniably goes through the most important transformation depicted in The Big Red One. Fuller's casting is impeccable as Hamill lends the same innocent, boy-on-the-farm persona to Griff's early scenes as he used to charm audiences in A New Hope, beginning as a rattled private who can't even bring himself to discharge his weapon in the squad's first friendly fire incident with French troops. This reservation leads Griff's fellow soldiers to begin wondering if their comrade is a coward, an accusation Griff later heroically disproves by breaking through German defenses during D-Day. With restrained facial expressions and delicate movements, Hamill portrays the heart-pounding terror of this ordeal masterfully, effectively demonstrating why The Big Red One is one of the actor's best movies.

However, while Griff's exploits during the invasion of Europe are undoubtedly uplifting, Fuller's film foregoes the character's heroic journey in favor of a dark turn in The Big Red One's finale. In the darkest moment of the film, the main cast spends their last half hour on-screen liberating Falkenau concentration camp, a completely unsettling sequence whose close-up shots and jarring camera angles play more like a horror movie. Yet, Hamill's portrayal of Griff during these scenes is equally shocking. After expressing discomfort with the idea of murder during the friendly fire incident, Griff gives himself over to killing completely once he locates a German soldier hiding in the ovens used for burning prisoners. The rage Hamill captures in this scene feels completely foreign to the Star Wars actor, as his character shoots the man repeatedly with a shocking level of malice and heartbreak that ranks next to some of the most moving Hollywood performances in a war movie.

'The Big Red One' Is One of the Most Unrelenting War Movies Ever Made

Even outside Hamill's disturbing exploration of his dark side, The Big Red One still exposes viewers to a constant stream of gut-wrenching moments. As a result of the film's broad premise, the entire film flows from one bloody scene to the next, exposing audiences to a constant barrage of violent explosions, ambushes, and death. One moment, grown men are being rolled over by Rommel's tanks, only for those same men to later be ambushed in urban combat, surrounded by dead comrades on D-Day, ambushed in the forest, and finally witness the horrors of Falkenau firsthand. The deadpan humor and solid, understated acting of The Big Red One's main cast keep the momentum of the film grounded, but it's impossible not to feel even a little overwhelmed by the movie's unceasing conflict.

That said, while it's rare for Fuller's soldiers to catch a break from their seemingly endless cycle of bloodshed, The Big Red One is wise enough to give viewers some fleeting moments of rest. Between being treated to dinner by a group of Sicilian women and partying in Belgium the night before their last deployment, Fuller's film offsets its breakneck pacing by treating its men to short-lived pleasures, offering brief moments of peace that allow each new battle to feel even heavier. In some cases, such as the forest skirmish at the end of the film's fourth act, these breaks even underscore the film's unforgiving atmosphere, interrupting the main squad's dreams of the future with another round of merciless mortars.

The film is also not without its shortcomings. While Fuller's portrayal of WWII's darkest moments evokes the global conflict's bitter tone, there are other areas in which the film has aged poorly. Specifically, the squad's raid on the mental hospital towards the film's end would likely not be approved today, and the Sergeant's escape from an Algiers field hospital could be construed as culturally insensitive. Furthermore, the film's reliance on its scattered conflicts rarely cohere around a common message, with dialogue that could comment directly on the film's themes instead directed towards odd plot points that make it unclear if Fuller is depicting WWII accurately. Then again, with the Sergeant's squad delivering a baby in the middle of combat and the director's over-the-top, exaggerated aesthetic popular among his films, it's more likely that strict accuracy took a backseat to establishing the mythology of The Big Red One's legendary legacy.

