In news that will hopefully begin to bring about peace across the galaxy, the beloved Mark Hamill announced via a new interview with Politico that he would be signing limited edition Star Wars posters as part of the ongoing effort to raise cash for the Ukrainian army.

Ukrainians' drone supply is in need of bolstering for their ongoing conflict against the invading Russian hostiles, with the war set to hit its one-year mark on February 24. Last September, Hamill was officially named an ambassador of Ukraine's Army of Drones project.

“We decided to sign Star Wars posters, a limited amount,” Hamill said. “For real hardcore collectors — especially those that have disposable income — you can get way more money … than you would imagine.” Hamill added that selling autographed memorabilia is "just not something I do", with these items being the first he's done since 2017, ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: 'Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett' Reveals Behind the Scenes Look at Mark Hamill Reprising Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill Believes Star Wars Can Teach Us to Do The Right Things

Hamill was keen to point out that doing the right thing with your fame was linked to the greater themes of the franchise in which he made his name, noting that the message of "doing the right thing for the good of everyone, rather than being all about self-interest" was a universal lesson to be learned, but also that Star Wars was not real - and war very much is.

One is really a fairy tale for children, originally that’s what ‘Star Wars’ was. And the reality, the stark reality of what’s going on in Ukraine, is harrowing. Anything I can do [for Ukraine], however small it is, is something I feel obligated to do…Drones are so vital in this conflict. They are the eyes in the sky. They protect the border, they monitor.

The beleaguered country's inspirational president Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier hailed Hamill when naming him a drone ambassador, citing his work in Star Wars as the sort of legend that Ukrainians could take inspiration from. “For Ukrainians, this means a lot. As in ‘Star Wars,’ good will triumph over evil and light will overcome darkness. With you in the team, there’s no other way around it.”

The project is a joint venture between the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and United24. The latter was set up by Zelenskyy and has so far raised more than €252 million (just under $273 million USD). Other celebrities — including the band Imagine Dragons and the singer and actress Barbra Streisand —were previously named ambassadors for the programme.

“I know for certain that Ukrainians need drones to protect their land, their freedom and the values of the entire democratic world,” Hamill said in a statement of his own, at the time. “Right now is the best time for everyone to come together and help Ukraine stand up in this war with the evil empire.”

According to Politico, the amount of posters Hamill will sign has yet to be finalized. The poster sale is expected to start the week of February 6.