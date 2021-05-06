Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy, their first Millarworld project since acquiring the company back in 2017, premieres this Friday. In a new blog post, Millarworld President Mark Millar has shed light on the genesis of the property and its path to Netflix, as well as detailing some of the other upcoming Millarworld projects.

Millar, known for co-creating Kingsman and Kick-Ass, started working on Jupiter’s Legacy in 2012. At that earliest stage, it was simply an impetus to do something different with the superhero genre. Inspiration struck when Millar injected some elements of his own life into the formula:

“When I started working on Jupiter's Legacy, my wife and I just had our second baby and family stories were suddenly more interesting to me. You don't see many stories about superheroes with kids. I thought, ‘What would it be like if somebody as cool as Superman married somebody as amazing as Wonder Woman and they had kids?’ That's a fascinating dynamic, and it would be especially difficult for the children to live up to their parents’ expectations and legacies.”

That personal connection made Jupiter’s Legacy a priority for Millar to adapt once the Netflix deal was signed. “We had flirted with the idea of a movie,” Millar wrote, “but Netflix afforded us the chance to make this adaptation as big and deep as it needed to be […] a series that wouldn’t need to be condensed into a three-act film.”

The post also features updates on a number of comics, TV, and film projects Millarworld is developing. Chief among these is news that Super Crooks, an anime-style animated series based on Millar’s 2012 comic with artist Leinil Francis Yu, is set to launch later this year, with a first look at France’s Annecy Festival in June.

Millar also confirmed that The Magic Order is back in active development. We announced details on the series in 2019, but plans were postponed due to the COVID pandemic. “Some time away has given us a chance to come back with a completely fresh look at the material, and we should be getting into our new writers’ room very shortly,” said Millar. Additionally, Volume 2 of the comics series is launching in October, with art from Stuart Immonen, followed by Volume 3 with art from Gigi Cavenago.

Other updates include mentions that development for the American Jesus series is moving along, as are movie projects Empress, Huck and Sharkey The Bounty Hunter. Millar revealed that Reborn, set to be directed by Chris McKay and produced by Sandra Bullock, now has a writer in Bek Smith. Additionally, Millar mentioned that Prodigy, his 2018 series with artist Rafael Albuquerque, is being developed as a feature, with a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo (The Eternals).

Millar also teased a new live-action spy series in development but was light on details. "The writer is someone I’ve been a massive fan of for two decades, and he was the only person I approached,” wrote Millar. “This has the potential to be one of the biggest franchises I’ve ever created. I’m so excited and I hope you will be too!”

Jupiter’s Legacy debuts Friday, May 7 on Netflix.

