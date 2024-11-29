For a short and wonderful stretch of time between the mid-2000s and the very earliest part of the 2010s, two filmmakers – Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor – teamed up to co-direct a total of four bizarre, garish, uncomfortable, and fascinating movies. Why talk about them now? Because this point in history is increasingly feeling like history, and these movies are time capsules; they perfectly captured the paranoia, intensity, excesses, and anxieties of the time. They are maximalist movies, three-quarters of them are aggressively tasteless, and all carry an undeniable style. Such a style was too much for some back when these movies came out, but watching them now, it’s easier to appreciate the boldness of the filmmaking on offer.

It’s bittersweet, in a way, to see that such films attracted relatively big stars and moderate budgets, all the while also getting theatrical releases, and then thinking about how that would be harder to do nowadays. And nowadays, Neveldine and Taylor appear to have gone their separate ways, with the former directing The Vatican Tapes and Panama on his own, and the latter doing the same with Mom and Dad and Hellboy: The Crooked Man. If you want wild, recently nostalgic, and absolutely bonkers genre fare, you can’t go wrong with most of what Neveldine and Taylor directed together… there’s one exception, though, reflected in the ranking below, which starts with their creative misfire (and final effort as a duo) and ends with their best work as a directorial pair.

4 'Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance' (2011)

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Ciarán Hinds, Idris Elba

Within the pantheon of inconsistent Sony Marvel movies, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance is at least better than its 2007 predecessor, Ghost Rider, but not by much. While the first film explained how motorcycle stuntman Johnny Blaze came to possess supernatural powers, thereby becoming Ghost Rider, Spirit of Vengeance is largely about Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider having to protect a child from various hellish forces, including the Devil himself and his minions. It is a slightly more vibrant and energetic movie than the first Ghost Rider, but Neveldine and Taylor being forced to make something within the confines of a PG-13 rating feels frustrating.

The gonzo spirit that’s found in their three earlier movies is lacking here, and though there are still some out-there shots visually, the film is otherwise oddly by-the-numbers and a bit bland. Nicolas Cage also feels a bit more restrained than usual, and though it’s not one of his absolute worst movies, it’s hard to defend with anything approaching passion. There’s some mild horror, occasionally decent action, and a fairly wild premise that had the potential to be taken to some wonderfully crazy places, but Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance never really takes off, and it’s understandable why it’s been somewhat forgotten more than a decade on from its release.

3 'Gamer' (2009)

Starring: Gerard Butler, Amber Valletta, Michael C. Hall

Like Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Gamer has been kind of forgotten as the years have gone along, but unlike Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Gamer doesn’t really deserve this fate. It was critically panned and kind of came and went during a year packed with admittedly better – or at least classier – sci-fi movies, but it reflects a time period well and creates a dystopian world that’s actually more believable than some might give it credit for. Okay, some of it’s outlandish, but what it has to say about wealthy people exerting control using technology, desensitization to violence, and the overall chaos of many online gaming spaces is somewhat interesting.

Narratively, Gamer is a bit too choppy, and has a few too many characters and ideas crammed into a film that doesn’t run for much longer than 90 minutes overall. But the world-building can be intriguing, the action’s mostly solid, and Gamer also boasts the best Michael C. Hall performance – other than his roles in Dexter or Six Feet Under – as his central villain basically steals the movie. It’s a film that’s both stupid and ambitious, but has been unfairly criticized for some of the things that it does seem, at least in some ways, to criticize, with the reception and reaction to it overall being a little reminiscent of how Sucker Punch was viewed when it came out.

2 'Crank: High Voltage' (2009)

Starring: Jason Statham, Amy Smart, David Carradine