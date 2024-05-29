The Big Picture Mark Pellegrino to star and produce new dramedy series, A Motel, alongside Brian A. Metcalf in Las Vegas.

Talented director Asif Akbar to helm episodes of A Motel, showcasing his directorial skills in upcoming thriller Boneyard.

Pellegrino's extensive experience in TV, including roles in American Rust, Supernatural, and 13 Reasons Why, sets him up for success.

After recently appearing in the comedy series Underdeveloped, Mark Pellegrino has officially landed a new project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Pellegrino will play the lead role and executive produce the upcoming dramedy series, A Motel. Brian A. Metcalf, who worked with Pellegrino on Underdeveloped, will act as a jack of all trades for the upcoming series, starring opposite Pellegrino while also writing, directing, producing, and serving as showrunner. Asif Askbar and Kelly Arjen will executive produce the series, and Akbar will also direct several episodes. A Motel is set to begin filming in June in Las Vegas, and the series will consist of six episodes.

A Motel will follow a group of outcasts employed at a sketchy motel who find themselves in peril when they unintentionally stumble into a mafia drug smuggling conspiracy. Akbar will have a chance to show off his directorial prowess soon in the upcoming action thriller Boneyard, which stars Mel Gibson and 50 Cent. Akbar has been directing for more than 15 years, making his debut in 2008's My Foreign Dash, which he also starred in. He has since worked with big names such as Frank Grillo, Tobin Bell, Michael Jai White, and Mickey Rourke on various action thriller projects.

What Else Has Mark Pellegrino Been in Recently?

Close

In addition to his work in Underdeveloped with Metcalf, Pellegrino has been busy starring alongside big names in various projects. For the last several years, Pellegrino has played the recurring role of Virgil Poe in American Rust, a police procedural starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney. He has also appeared in 28 episodes of Supernatural (written and created by The Boys creator Eric Kripke) spanning from 2009 to the series conclusion in 2020, playing the role of Lucifer opposite Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins.

Pellegrino additionally played a large role in 13 Reasons Why, the divisive teen drama for Netflix, where he portrayed Bill Standall. With his experience collaborating with Metcalf in the past, and time spent working on various movies and TV shows over the last 30+ years, Pellegrino is poised for success playing the leading role in A Motel.

A Motel does not yet have an official release date, but filming is set to begin next month in Las Vegas. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out Pellegrino in 13 Reasons Why, now streaming on Netflix.

