Marvel fans rejoice! Mark Ruffalo will star alongside Chris Hemsworth in the jewel heist film Crime 101 in 2025.

This exciting project reunites the Avengers duo, with plot details being kept under wraps for now. Stay tuned for updates.

Director Bart Layton, known for The Tinder Swindler, will helm the film set to release exclusively in theaters. A must-watch for Marvel enthusiasts!

Mere days ahead of the premiere of the biggest blockbusters of the year, one Furiosa star is teaming up with a former friend from work. A new report from Deadline revealed that Mark Ruffalo will star opposite Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming adaptation of Don Winslow's novella, Crime 101. Hemsworth will also produce the project with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and his producing partner Ben Grayson. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the original short story has been compared to Michael Mann's Heat, the 1995 heist thriller starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Val Kilmer. Crime 101 tells the story of the police linking several major jewel thefts along the East Coast to Colombian cartels.

Bart Layton, best known for his work on The Tinder Swindler — where he also received an Emmy nomination — will direct Crime 101 and also wrote the script along with Peter Straughan. The film is set to release exclusively in theaters in 2025. The report also claims Pedro Pascal, who recently completed filming The Last of Us Season 2, was originally attached to star in the project but never officially joined the cast. Ruffalo teaming up with his fellow Avenger in a jewel heist is a gift to long-time Marvel fans, and the film already has the potential to be one of the most anticipated projects of 2025.

Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Have Been Busy Lately

Ruffalo and Hemsworth were two of the driving forces behind the MCU becoming such a colossal success in Phases 1-3, and the duo have both reprised their roles in the post-Endgame era of Marvel Studios stories. Each appeared in Marvel Projects in 2022, with Hemsworth headlining his fourth solo movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Ruffalo appearing in a small role in the Tatiana Maslany-led Disney+ series, She-Hulk. Since then, both actors have been busy, with Ruffalo being nominated for his fourth Oscar alongside Emma Stone (who went on to win for Best Lead Actress) in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things. Hemsworth, although lacking the same recognition from the Film or Television Academy, has also found success outside of Marvel, starring in two Extraction films and playing the main villain opposite Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Crime 101 is set to release in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and check out both Hemsworth and Ruffalo in Thor: Ragnarok, streaming on Disney+.

