Hot on the heels of winning a well-deserved Golden Globe for his dual turns in I Know This Much Is True, Mark Ruffalo is set to star opposite Emma Stone in Poor Things, which will be the next film from The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos.

The project is set up at Searchlight Pictures and based on a book by famed Scottish author Alasdair Gray that has been described as both a “hilarious political allegory" and "a send-up of Victorian literature" as well as "a thought-provoking duel between the desires of men and the independence of women."

Essentially,Poor Things is a re-imagining of Frankenstein in which the monster has been replaced with a beautiful, volatile erotomaniac named Bella Baxter (Stone) who is brought back to life with the brain of an infant. Allow me to explain...

Bella is actually Victoria Blessington, who drowns herself to escape her abusive husband, Gen. Sir Aubrey Blessington, However, a surgeon resuscitates her by removing the brain from the fetus she was carrying and placing it into her skull, giving the revived Bella the mental faculties of a child. Eventually, she becomes engaged to a Glasgow physician named Archibald McCandless, who she then chloroforms only to run off with a shady lawyer who takes her on a whirlwind adventure all over Europe. As Bella's brain matures, she starts to develop a social conscience, but all the progress she has made is threatened when she is recognized as Victoria by her lawful husband.

Tony McNamara, who earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing The Favourite, will adapt the novel, which certainly sounds like something that would be up Lanthimos' alley. Stone will produce under her Fruit Tree banner along with Ali Herting and Dave McCary, Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe from Element Pictures, Film4 and Lanthimos. Production will start later this year, so you can expect to see Poor Things sometime in 2022.

Ruffalo will soon reprise his role as Bruce Banner in Marvel's She-Hulk series, and he also returns to voice the Hulk in an episode of What If..., which will debut on Disney+ later this year. The three-time Oscar nominee recently wrapped Netflix's time travel movie The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds. He's represented by UTA, Lighthouse Management & Media, and attorney Keith A. Klevan.

