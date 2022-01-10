The series is based on the 2014 Pulitzer Prize winning novel of the same name.

Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie's next project will take them back to World War II. The actors will appear in Netflix's upcoming limited series All the Light We Cannot See, based on the 2014 novel by Anthony Doerr. The four-episode series will focus on Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti), a blind teenager whos path collides with Werner, a German soldier, as they both try to survive the devastation of World War II in occupied France. Just like the character she plays, Loberti is blind in real life.

Ruffalo will play Daniel LeBlanc, Marie-Laure's father. The character is described as caring and clever, and tries to protect his daughter while also giving her independence. He is also trying to protect the secret gem they carry from Nazi occupation. Ruffalo is well known for playing the Hulk/Bruce Banner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has also starred in Dark Waters (directed by Todd Haynes), Spotlight (directed by Tom McCarthy), and Foxcatcher (directed by Bennett Miller).

Laurie will play Etienne LeBlanc. The character is described as an eccentrict and reclusive World War I hero suffering from PTSD. In the series, LeBlanc records clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the French Resistance. Laurie is well known for playing Gregory House in the medical drama series House, which ran from 2004-2012 on Fox, and has also starred in Roadkill (which ran on BBC One in 2020), HBO's Avenue 5, and the 2019 film The Personal History of David Cooperfield (directed by Armando Iannucci).

Shawn Levy will direct the series. Levy previously directed 2021's Free Guy (starring Ryan Reynolds), the Night at the Museuem film series (starring Ben Stiller), and 2013's The Internship (starring Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson). Levy has also directed multiple episodes of Netflix's Stranger Things and is an executive producer for Shadow and Bone. Steven Knight will write the series. Knight's previous writing works includes BBC One's Peaky Blinders, Apple TV+'s See, and the 2021 film Spencer (directed by Pablo Larrain). Levy and Knight will also be executive producers for the series, along with Dan Levine and Josh Barry. Joe Strechay will be an associate producer and blindness and accessibility consultant.

No official release date has yet been announced for All the Light We Cannot See. Ruffalo will also star in Levy's next film The Adam Project, which premieres on Netflix on March 11.

