Mark Ruffalo Says He’s Down to Play Hulk Again & Teases What Could Happen Next

Well, it sure sounds like Mark Ruffalo is open to taking at least one more spin around the Marvel Cinematic Universe block in the shoes of his designated superhero, Hulk. The actor discussed his feelings about reprising his role as Bruce Banner, a.k.a. Hulk, while promoting his new HBO series I Know This Much Is True. Ruffalo took over as the MCU’s resident big green guy after the character was played by Eric Bana and Ed Norton in previous feature film outings.

Just one year after appearing in Avengers: Endgame, Ruffalo opened up to Variety about playing Hulk once more. Ruffalo seems open to the idea and even shared some hints about how the Hulk could pop up again in the MCU and where the character’s story could go. The subject kicked off with Ruffalo revealing that unlike fellow MCU alums Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, whose respective time playing Iron Man and Captain America is finished, the door to play Hulk again is still open. Ruffalo mentions to Variety “there’s nothing completely at a place where it’s a done deal,” but does go on to say something very interesting:

“There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in [the Disney Plus series] She–Hulk. If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table.”

In addition to teasing a possible appearance in the in-development Disney+ series She-Hulk (which makes total sense and absolutely needs to happen, by the way), Ruffalo also makes a great case for getting his own solo Hulk movie.

“There’s an idea that I think could be really interesting. We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies.”

If the Endgame version of the Hulk proved anything to us, it’s that he absolutely needs to get his own solo movie ASAP. Ruffalo should be afforded the chance to take the Hulk for a spin in a solo movie, not only because Endgame teased a world where Hulk is a selfie-taking celebrity icon to kids and tweens everywhere, but also because well, he’s just plain cool. Who wouldn’t want more Hulk in their lives?

