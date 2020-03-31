HBO Delays the ‘I Know This Much Is True’ Release Date by 2 Weeks

HBO has delayed the release of the forthcoming Mark Ruffalo drama I Know This Much Is True by two weeks. The limited series comes from director Derek Cianfrance (The Place Beyond the Pines) and sees Ruffalo playing the two lead roles, twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey.

According to press release from HBO, the cabler has opted to push the release of the Cianfrance drama by two weeks. Originally scheduled to debut on Monday, March 27, I Know This Much Is True will now be released on Sunday, May 10. This new release date signals HBO has figured out how to fill the recently-vacated premiere slot which was occupied by fellow new drama The Undoing, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. HBO decided just one week ago to push The Undoing‘s release to the fall over coronavirus concerns. I Know This Much Is True‘s delay also comes on the heels of news HBO has shutdown pre-production on Barry and Succession, both of which were putting together respective third seasons.

I Know This Much Is True is a six-part drama written and directed by Cianfrance. In addition to Ruffalo, the cast of Cianfrance’s upcoming series is stunning, with Kathryn Hahn, Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Imogen Poots, Archie Panjabi, Philip Ettinger, and Aisling Franciosi among those lending a hand to bring this drama to life. The series follows twins Dominic and Thomas over a few decades, flashing back to their childhood and moving with them into middle age. The series tracks each brother’s highs and lows and how their own personal turmoil affects one another as well as their loved ones.

I Know This Much Is True will debut on HBO on Sunday, May 10. Be sure to watch the official trailer below ahead of the new May premiere date.