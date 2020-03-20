Mark Ruffalo Shines as Twins in HBO’s ‘I Know This Much Is True’ Trailer

After giving us a little teaser earlier this month, HBO has released the official trailer for Derek Cianfrance‘s limited series I Know This Much Is True, which stars Mark Ruffalo. And not just one Mark Ruffalo, but two!

The three-time Oscar nominee plays identical twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, and the series follows the brothers at different stages in their lives, including flashbacks to their days as young adults. The catch here is that one of the brothers is a paranoid schizophrenic. The six-part series is described as an epic tale of betrayal and sacrifice, not to mention family and forgiveness.

The supporting cast is impressive, with Oscar winner Melissa Leo playing the matriarch of the Birdsey family, and Imogen Poots playing Dominick’s live-in girlfriend. The rest of the ensemble includes Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Kathryn Hahn, Juliette Lewis, Bruce Greenwood, Rob Huebel, and The Nightingale star Aisling Franciosi.

Cianfrance is a gifted filmmaker whose third feature, The Place Beyond the Pines, is one of the best films of the past decade. He previously explored fraternal bonds in his 1998 directorial debut Brother Tied, and his other feature credits include Blue Valentine and the less impressive adaptation of The Light Between Oceans. I Know This Much Is True is one of my most-anticipated series of the year, so April 27 can’t come soon enough.

Ruffalo is an executive producer on the series, and the last time he executive produced something for HBO — the excellent 2014 movie The Normal Heart — he won an Emmy for his troubles. Meanwhile, Ruffalo is also in early talks to star in the network’s upcoming series based on this year’s Best Picture winner Parasite. For more on that story, click here, and be sure to watch the True trailer below. It certainly seems like another Emmy contender to me.