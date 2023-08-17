The Big Picture Independent series Hal & Harper, starring Mark Ruffalo and Lili Reinhart, is attracting big names despite the current strikes.

The series received an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA, ensuring that actors can work on the project without violating strike guidelines.

Director Cooper Raiff, known for his Sundance film Cha Cha Real Smooth, will also direct, write, and star in Hal & Harper, with additional cast members including Addison Timlin and Havana Rose Liu.

While major studio productions are shut down by the current strikes, independent projects are still going strong, and attracting big names! Deadline is reporting that Cooper Raiff’s indie series Hal & Harper has found a star-studded cast. Mark Ruffalo, Lili Reinhart, and Raiff are set to lead.

Hal & Harper is said to be a comedic drama and a passion project for Raiff. It follows a single dad of two young children who is making his kids grow up too fast. So fast that the seven and nine-year-old characters will be played by adults. Ruffalo is expected to be playing the dad, with Reinhart and Raiff playing the siblings. Further details on the series are currently being kept under wraps.

Does This Production Violate The Current Strike Guidelines?

Don’t worry, Bruce Banner and Betty Cooper are not scabs. It is also being reported that the series received an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA. So, actors can work on the series without going against the union as they fight to receive fair compensation for actors. More information on the SAG-AFTRA strike can be found here.

Image via NBC News

Ruffalo is a three-time Academy Award-nominated actor who is celebrated for his performances in films like Spotlight, Foxcatcher, The Kids are Alright, and much more. Reinhart is best known for her roles in films like Hustlers and the hit series Riverdale, which is coming to an end soon after seven seasons.

Raiff recently made a big splash at Sundance in 2022 with his second feature film Cha Cha Real Smooth, which he directed, wrote, and starred in. He is also expected to direct Hal & Harper as well as write and star in it. Addison Timlin and Havana Rose Liu are also reported to have joined the cast.

