Although Mark Ruffalo has generated a legion of fans thanks to his performance as Bruce Banner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his work in The Avengers films represents a very small portion of his filmography. It was entertaining to see Ruffalo’s Hulk appear in the Disney+ series She-Hulk, but he has hardly had to rely on the MCU to prove that he is a great actor. Between romantic comedies, action franchises, and prestige television shows like All The Light We Cannot See, Ruffalo is one of the most versatile actors working today.

Many of Ruffalo’s best films are considered to be modern classics. His performance in David Fincher’s Zodiac was essential to the subversive crime movie, and he earned Academy Award nominations for his performances in The Kids Are All Right, Foxcatcher, and Spotlight. However, Ruffalo has many non-awards caliber, non-MCU films that are equally worthy of praise. Here are the ten most underrated Mark Ruffalo movies, ranked.

10 'You Can Count On Me' (2000)

Directed by Kenneth Lonergan

Image via Paramount Vantage

Prior to directing the powerful family drama Manchester by the Sea, writer/director Kenneth Lonergan created another film so heartbreaking that it’s hard to watch more than once with his 2000 drama You Can Count On Me. The film follows the young mother Sammy Prescott (Laura Linney) as she tries to raise her young son Rudy (Rory Culkin) without his father. Sammy’s life becomes more challenging when her troublesome brother Terry (Ruffalo) arrives in town.

While Ruffalo has portrayed many intelligent authority figures, his performance in You Can Count On Me was great because he got to play a scumbag. Although Terry has his charms occasionally, he’s ultimately a force of havoc that makes Sammy’s life more difficult than it needs to be. It was a breakout performance that showed Ruffalo’s versatility, and remains underappreciated in comparison to his other early roles.

Watch On Pluto TV

9 'Collateral' (2004)

Directed by Michael Mann

Image via Paramount Pictures

Although Michael Mann’s 2004 thriller Collateral was a significant film because it was one of the rare instances when Tom Cruise played a villain, Ruffalo’s performance added even more intensity to the story. The film centers on Los Angeles cab driver, Max Durocher (Jamie Foxx), who is forced to drive hitman, Vincent (Cruise) to a series of stops over the course of one hectic night. Ruffalo co-stars as the Los Angeles Police Department detective Ray Fanning, who is hot on Vincent’s trail.

While it’s hard to say that Collateral itself is an underrated movie, Ruffalo isn’t always included within the praise for the film, even though he plays an essential role. His performance isn’t as terrifying as Cruise’s or as empathetic as Foxx’s; however, the realism with which he depicts a LAPD investigative officer makes Collateral’s crime elements feel more authentic.

Watch On Paramount+

8 'The Brothers Bloom' (2008)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Image via Summit Entertainment

Before he redefined the mystery movie genre with the Knives Out franchise, Rian Johnson made a satirical con artist movie with The Brothers Bloom. The 2008 comedy follows the brothers Bloom (Adrien Brody) and Stephen (Ruffalo), who have teamed up pulling off cons since they were children. The brothers set their sights on the wealthy heiress Penelope Stamp (Racherl Weisz), and plan to rob her of her fortune.

Ruffalo is great in The Brothers Bloom because it’s never clear when Stephen is telling the truth. All of his schemes have an added element of deception, and Bloom can never seem to tell when his brother is being sincere. Ruffalo isn’t always thought of as a comedic actor, but The Brothers Bloom proved that he can be silly without ever becoming a caricature. While The Brothers Bloom did not spawn a franchise like Knives Out did, Ruffalo’s performance remains underappreciated.

Watch On Tubi

7 'Where The Wild Things Are' (2009)

Directed by Spike Jonze

Image via Warner Bros.

Although writer/director Spike Jonze’s films often deal with adult themes such as loneliness, isolation, and depression, he managed to make a modern children’s fantasy classic with his 2009 adaptation of Where The Wild Things Are. The film follows the young boy Max (Mex Records), who uses his vivid imagination to cope with the challenges in his home life. Max has trouble connecting with his mother, Connie (Catherine Keener), who has just started dating Adrian (Ruffalo).

Although he’s often a charismatic actor, Ruffalo proved in Where The Wild Things Are that he can be unlikable. While Adrian isn’t necessarily malicious, he’s a disruptive force within Max’s life who puts a strain on his family life. Where The Wild Things Are has drawn acclaim for the imaginative way that it depicted childhood fantasy, but it was Ruffalo’s underrated performance that added an aura of realism that made the film work for audiences of all ages.

where the wild things are Release Date October 16, 2009 Director Spike Jonze Cast Max Records , Pepita Emmerichs , Max Pfeifer , Madeleine Greaves , Joshua Jay , Ryan Corr Rating PG Runtime 94 Main Genre Adventure

Rent On Prime Video

6 'Margaret' (2011)

Directed by Kenneth Lonergan

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Following their successful collaboration on You Can Count On Me, Ruffalo and Lonergan worked together again on the 2011 drama Margaret. Set in New York City’s Upper East Side, the film follows high school student Lisa Cohen (Anna Paquin) as she bears witness to a deadly traffic accident. As Lisa recovers from the tragedy, she begins to suspect that she was responsible for distracting the bus driver Gerald Maretti (Ruffalo) and causing the accident.

Margaret has a number of great actors, including an underrated performance from Matt Damon. However, Ruffalo’s character is involved in the inciting incident that sets off Lisa’s journey of self-reflection. Despite the brevity of his screen time, Ruffalo’s underrated performance embodies the feelings of guilt and shame that one might feel in the aftermath of such a devastating incident. The film would not be as effective without him.

Rent on Apple TV

5 'Begin Again' (2013)

Directed by John Carney

Image via The Weinstein Company

Although he starred in many romantic comedies in his youth, Ruffalo returned to the genre with the 2013 music film Begin Again. Begin Again celebrates the power of music by examining the relationship between the music producer Dan Mulligan (Ruffalo) and the songwriter Greta James (Kiera Knightley). After discovering Greta’s talents, Dan begins to produce a new album where she sings in public locations in New York.

Ruffalo embodies the passion of a veteran music lover who has begun to lose sight of his priorities. Ruffalo shows that while Dan has become irritated by the cynicism within the music industry, producing Greta’s work has made him feel like he has a purpose once more. Begin Again is one of Ruffalo’s most underrated films because he was able to make Dan’s journey of self-discovery feel authentic without ever undercutting the film’s romantic storyline.

Watch On Netflix

4 'Infinitely Polar Bear' (2014)

Directed by Maya Forbes

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Ruffalo showed his empathetic qualities as an actor with his emotional performance in the 2014 dramedy Infinitely Polar Bear. Set in the 1970s, the film follows the Boston man Cameron Stuart (Ruffalo) as he tries to support his wife Maggie (Zoe Saldaña) as she attempts to apply to a business school. When Maggie makes the decision to spend time away from home to focus on her studies, Cameron is given the responsibility of taking care of their daughters Amelia (Imogene Wolodarsky) and Faith (Ashley Aufderheide).

A key element of the story is Cameron’s diagnosis with Bipolar Disorder. While it would have been easy to turn Cameron’s condition into his only defining characteristic, Ruffalo is able to depict Bipolar Disorder respectfully. He shows how difficult it is for Cameron to express himself and get others to understand what he is feeling. Although he received a Golden Globe nomination, Ruffalo’s performance was sadly overlooked by the Academy Awards.

Watch Now on Max

3 'Now You See Me 2' (2016)

Directed by Jon M. Chu

Image via Lionsgate

Now You See Me’s ending featured a shocking twist that established a perfect way for a sequel to continue the series. The 2016 sequel Now You See Me 2 picked up with magicians J. Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson), Jack Wilder (Dave Franco), and their secret leader Dylan Rhodes (Ruffalo) as they continue their investigation into the secret organization of illusionists known as “The Eye.”

Ruffalo had to change his performance in order to keep the series fresh. While Rhodes kept the other magicians in the dark about his identity in the first film, Now You See Me 2 forced him to open up about his past. Rhodes is the most endearing character in the Now You See Me franchise because his goals are personal; he is trying to unravel the mystery behind his father's death.

Watch On Max

2 'Dark Waters' (2019)

Directed by Todd Haynes

Image via Focus Features

Dark Waters is an underrated financial thriller from director Todd Haynes that focuses on one of the most disturbing environmental disasters in modern American history. The film follows the criminal defense lawyer Robert Bilott (Ruffalo), who is approached by community members of Parkersburg, West Virginia to investigate the manufacturing chemical plant DuPont. After prying into the case, Bilott discovers that DuPont has been polluting the environment with toxic chemicals.

Ruffalo does a great job at showing Bilott’s change-of-heart, as initially he has no interest in representing non-clients. However, the knowledge that Bilott gains about DuPont’s crimes inspires him to become an activist. While Dark Waters is intended to shed light on these events, Ruffalo is able to make Bilott a dramatically compelling character. Bilott’s story is one of redemption, as he begins to fight against the ruthless corporations that he could have represented earlier in his career.

Rent On Prime Video

1 ‘The Adam Project’ (2022)

Directed by Shawn Levy

Image via Netflix

Although it is subject to comparisons with 1980s classics like Back to the Future and The Last Starfighter, The Adam Project is the type of original family-friendly science fiction adventure that the industry needs more of. The 2022 Netflix film focuses on the astronaut Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds), who travels back in time to prevent technology from falling into the hands of the ruthless businesswoman Maya Saorian (Catherine Keener). During his mission, Reed discovers his childhood self (Walker Scobell), who is mourning the death of his father Louis (Ruffalo).

While The Adam Project has some moments of overblown sentimentality, it has a positive message about the power of mentorship. Ruffalo perfectly embodies a loving father, and it's evident why he is a hero in his son’s eyes. His earnest emotional vulnerability elevates The Adam Projects into a more profound film than it would have been otherwise.

Watch Now on Netflix

KEEP READING: The 10 Most Underrated Tom Hanks Movies, Ranked