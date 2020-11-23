Ryan Reynolds will soon call Mark Ruffalo "Daddy," as the Avengers star will join his fellow MCU member in the sci-fi adventure movie The Adam Project, which is heating up at Skydance and Netflix.

Reynolds is starring as a man who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they have to find their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds, and set things right in order to save the future.

Shawn Levy is directing the movie, which will find Reynolds playing a man who must travel back in time to save the future. He's forced to befriend his 13-year-old self, as the boy is the key to finding their late father (Ruffalo), who is now the same age as Reynolds (give or take a few years IRL).

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, adding that Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner will co-star, while two-time Oscar nominee Catherine Keener will play the film's villain, who has stolen powerful technology from Ruffalo's brilliant physicist. Alex Mallari Jr. will play Keener's right hand, while newcomer Walker Scobell will play Reynolds' younger self in his first professional gig after being discovered in a youth acting class.

Image via Universal Pictures

Skydance developed the project in-house and will produce alongside Levy's 21 Laps banner and Reynolds' production company Maximum Effort. Production is currently under way in Vancouver. The project is also the first to fall under The Group Effort Initiative, which is a joint effort between Maximum Effort and Blake Lively's B for Effort single aimed at bringing people of color into the filmmaking process.

Ruffalo is coming off an Emmy win for his astounding work in HBO's limited series I Know This Much Is True, in which he played twins. He has earned three Oscar nominations with his performances in Spotlight, Foxcatcher and The Kids Are All Right, and he also played the Hulk in Avengers: Endgame, which is the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Keener played the tea-stirring villain in Get Out and earned her Oscar nominations for Capote and Being John Malkovich. She lends her voice to the forthcoming animated sequel The Croods 2, and she'll soon be seen in the Netflix series Brand New Cherry Flavor from Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion.

Reynolds may be busy filming The Adam Project, but he's also keeping a close eye on the development of Deadpool 3, which recently brought in a new pair of screenwriters. For more on that R-rated Marvel movie, click here.

